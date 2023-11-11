Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Here are a few wishes, greetings, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali.
Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on the second day of the five-day festival of Diwali. This year, Choti Diwali 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11, a day before Diwali.
According to Drikpanchang, "Narak Chaturdashi might be one day before or on the same day of Lakshmi Puja day on the English Calendar." It is also said that Diwali and Chhoti Diwali are falling on the same day this year. Narak Chaturdashi day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.
Here are some happy Choti Diwali 2023 images, wishes, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones.
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Wishes And Greetings
On the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali, may your life shine with happiness and your home be filled with warmth and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali 2023!
May countless blessings and boundless joy accompany you and your family on this auspicious Choti Diwali. Here's wishing you a celebration filled with love and laughter!
As we rejoice in the Choti Diwali celebrations, may the festival of lights illuminate your path towards greater heights and fill your heart with love and compassion.
Sending warm Choti Diwali wishes to you and your family. May your home be filled with joy, harmony and the sparkle of success!
As you revel in the Choti Diwali festivities, may the divine light bless you with love, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you a memorable Choti Diwali!
To you and your family, I send heartfelt Choti Diwali wishes! May the shimmering lights illuminate your lives and fill your hearts with joy and abundance!
Wishing you a Choti Diwali that ignites your soul with love, happiness, and positive energy. May your life sparkle with new opportunities and blessings in abundance!
Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing you a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Quotes
Choti Diwali: A day to cherish the warmth of togetherness and the brilliance of harmony, lighting up our lives with joy and abundance.
Let the glow of Choti Diwali bring boundless joy to your heart and endless prosperity to your home.
Let's bask in the luminescent magic of Choti Diwali and spread positivity, love, and happiness all around.
The joyous festival of Choti Diwali reminds us to celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
Choti Diwali is a gentle reminder of the goodness within us and the light that guides our way, even in the darkest times.
The radiance of Choti Diwali illuminates the soul, bringing love, light, and happiness into our lives.
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Images
Happy Choti Diwali Image. Source: Canva
Happy Choti Diwali Image. Source: Canva
Happy Choti Diwali Image. Source: Canva
Happy Choti Diwali Image. Source: Canva
Happy Choti Diwali Image. Source: Canva
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
May the brilliance of Choti Diwali bring light to your life, filling your days with warmth, joy and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali 2023!
As we embrace the splendour of Choti Diwali, may the divine radiance spread happiness, love and success in your life. Have a fantastic festive celebration!
On this auspicious day of Choti Diwali, may success, happiness and prosperity come knocking at your door. Celebrate to your heart's content and have a fantastic Choti Diwali!
May this Choti Diwali be a day of joy, love, and laughter with your family and friends. Wishing you a life filled with vibrancy and happiness!
Just as the diyas brighten up every corner, may your Choti Diwali be full of light, hope, and joy. Wishing you and your family a fantastic celebration!