Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on the second day of the five-day festival of Diwali. This year, Choti Diwali 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11, a day before Diwali.

According to Drikpanchang, "Narak Chaturdashi might be one day before or on the same day of Lakshmi Puja day on the English Calendar." It is also said that Diwali and Chhoti Diwali are falling on the same day this year. Narak Chaturdashi day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.

