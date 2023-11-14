Happy Children's Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Every year since 1964, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India, which honours the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister.

People lovingly called him Chacha Nehru because of his affection for kids. The day is special as it recognizes Nehru's efforts for the nation's progress and his love for children.

Children's Day is observed all over India to spread awareness about the rights, care and education of children. On this day, kids often receive chocolates and gifts and schools arrange various events.

It is also common to give gifts like clothes, toys and books to orphan children. Here are some wishes, messages and Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Children's Day.