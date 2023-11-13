Happy Children's Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Events like quizzes, fancy dress, plays and cultural activities are hosted in schools and colleges to mark Nehru's birthday.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day on November 14 every year across the country. The first Prime Minister of independent India, Nehru was very fond of children and kids often called him as 'Chacha Nehru'.
Several educational institutions, schools, colleges and other academic institutions celebrate this day with a lot of enthusiasm.
Earlier, India celebrated International Children's Day on November 20. However, after Nehru's demise, the Indian Parliament announced November 14 as India's day to celebrate Children's Day.
Happy Children's Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings
Wishing all the kids out there a wonderful day! May your happiness continue to overflow and your dreams come true! Happy Children's Day!
Children are some of the most important people in our lives and we want to send them our love and happiness on this special day. Happy Children's Day!
To every happy little one on this Children’s Day, we hope that you have a wonderful day and enjoy every moment of it! We hope that you get lots of hugs, kisses, and smiles from all of your loved ones. May all your dreams come true and may you always be a happy and content child.
From a child in me to a child in you. Happy Children’s Day 2023!
Wishing everyone a very Happy Children’s Day because we all have a child hiding somewhere inside us.
All you need is a child in your life, to fill your home with cheers, your life with positivity, your heart with happiness. Happy Children’s Day 2023!
Never let the child in you die because that is the only thing that will always keep you fresh and energize you to move ahead. Happy Children's Day.
To the cute children who are the biggest source of inspiration for every children….. You give us the reason to do some good to the society….. Happy Children’s Day.
Never ever underestimate your power to think and act because you all have the potential and you all can make it big. Happy Children’s Day 2023!
On the occasion of Children’s Day, I am thinking of all the beautiful memories we created together when we were kids. Happy Children’s Day to all my friends.
Let us celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day by spreading smiles on those cute little faces. Warm greetings on Children’s Day to everyone.
Children's Day 2023: Quotes
"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." — Rabindranath Tagore
"The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence." — Denis Waitley
"Children are the keys of paradise." — Eric Hoffer
"Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future." — John F. Kennedy
"Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives." – Oprah Winfrey
"A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want." – Paulo Coelho
"We cannot fashion our children after our desires. We must have them and love them as God has given them to us." – Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
"Children need models rather than critics." – Joseph Joubert
"The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved." – Don Bosco
"Treat your kid like a darling for the first five years. For the next five years, scold them. By the time they turn sixteen, treat them like a friend. Your grown-up children are your best friends." – Chanakya
Happy Children's Day 2023: Images
Children's Day 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Remember when we were little, we always wanted to grow up. Now we realize it was better being a kid! Wishing all my dear friends a Happy Children’s Day 2023!
We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today. Happy Children's Day!
Every child is a different kind of flower and all together, make this world a beautiful garden.
You have the seed of greatness in you my child. You can be anything you want to be. Happy children’s day.
Kids go where there is excitement, they stay where there is love. Happy Children's Day!
Children Are Budding Stars, The More You Embrace Them The More They Shine. Happy Children’s Day!
There are some things that we can't buy, one of such things is our childhood, enjoy the spirit of Children's Day.