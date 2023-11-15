Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Bhai Dooj is a special day that celebrates the strong bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters perform aarti and apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads, receiving thoughtful gifts in return. The ritual is a way of expressing love and praying for the brother's long and happy life, while brothers promise to protect their sisters from any harm.

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15. The name itself comes from "Bhai," meaning brother, and "Dooj," signifying the second day after the new moon.

Even if siblings are far apart, the sister sends heartfelt prayers through the moon god, making this day extra special. Strengthen your bond with your siblings by sharing wishes, quotes, and images and updating your Facebook and WhatsApp statuses on this meaningful occasion.