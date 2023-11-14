Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Make your brother or sister feel special with heartwarming Bhai Dooj greetings, wishes, quotes, images and status.
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is celebrated post Diwali. It is often celebrated two days after Diwali and this year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15.
On this day, sisters perform the tilak ceremony and brothers offer gift in return. This festival is equivalent to Raksha Bandhan as it signifies the bond between sisters and brothers.
Hindus in different regions celebrate this festival in unique ways. In a few regions, sisters apply sandalwood paste or vermilion tilak on their brother's forehead and perform aarti to keep negative energies and evil eye at bay. Ahead of this auspicious day, wish your siblings, brothers and sisters with amazing and lovely wishes, greetings, quotes and status.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes And Greetings
I pray to God that our bond of love strengthens year by year. I wish that you have a prosperous and successful life ahead. Wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj dearest brother. Love you lots.
My dear brother, you are my best friend… my friend for life because you always have stood by me when I was alone… when I was sad… when I was dejected…. When I needed someone. You are my source of energy and inspiration…. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai dooj bhaiya.
May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and fortune. Happy Bhai Dooj my dearest brother.
Let us celebrate the occasion of Bhai Dooj by promising each other that no matter how much we fight, we will never give up on each other. Happy Bhai Dooj to my brother.
The occasion of Bhai Dooj reminds me that I am truly the luckiest sister to have such a wonderful, loving and caring brother like you. Wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj 2023!
On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for always being there for me. Your love, support, and guidance have made my life truly special. Happy Bhai Dooj!
As we celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj, let's cherish the beautiful memories we have shared, the laughter we have had, and the love we have for each other. May this bond of siblinghood remain forever. Happy Bhai Dooj!
You and I are like Tom and Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Sister!
No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much more mature with time, BUT we pledge remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!
Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense despite…I love you my sister till the end of time! Happy Bhai Dooj!
Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Quotes
"As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" - Catherine Pulsifer
"Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." - Betsy Cohen
"Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future." - Baz Lurhmann
"Who needs superheroes when you have a brother." - Unknown
"Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and Love no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long." - Susan Scarf Merrell
"A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit." -Unknown
"Brothers and sisters peas in a pod, bumps on a log, bugs in a rug, birds of a feather, partners in crime, friends forever." -Unknown
"Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life." -Unknown
"A brother is a friend given by Nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve
"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother." - Terri Guillemets
Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Images
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Canva
Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Cheer up and stay a blessed lifetime, Happy Bhai Dooj!
Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj!
It is my heart’s wish that your life is full of happiness, success kisses your feet and our bond is always full of love Happy Bhai Dooj.
You are the only one on this earth with whom I can share my pains, fears and happiness. Thanks for being a very understanding, inspiring and wonderful brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!
Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that’s prosperous and bright! Have a special and unforgettable Bhai Dooj!