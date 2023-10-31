Gujarat's First Heritage Train: Check Timings, Fare, Images And Videos Of Steam Heritage Special Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Gujarat's first heritage train that will run from Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad, bringing tourists to the Statue of Unity, the memorial to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Steam Heritage Special Train was inaugurated on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

"The train is a blend of heritage and modern facilities," PM Modi said, flagging off the train during Ekta Divas celebrations in Kevadiya.