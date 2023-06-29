Guitarist Ryan Siew Tragically Passes Away At 26: Here's What We Know
Australian metalcore band Polaris confirmed the death of their lead guitarist Ryan Siew. The cause of death has not been released.
Guitarist Ryan Siew passed away on June 19, 2023. He was 26. Siew's death was confirmed by the Australian metalcore band Polaris. The cause of death has not been released but according to one of his Instagram posts, Siew was struggling in his last months of life.
Ryan Siew's death
The band announced Ryan Siew's death in a heartfelt post on Instagram
"It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.
Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched. We ask that you please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve & attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this.
In loving memory of Ryan Siew
18.3.1997 - 19.6.2023
May you be at peace
Daniel, Jake, Jamie & Rick" [sic]
Ryan Siew's fight against Depression and Brain fog
In January, Siew posted a photo on his Instagram account where he was laying in a hospital bed with what he called as a "positive and step forward post." Here's the post.
"Hi all!! I haven’t posted here for a while - hope everyone has had a good new year etc etc. I’ve had to step away and spend most of 2023 working on myself and for the first time for as long as I can remember, I’m happy to say I’m no longer on any anti depressants, no longer living with the constant brain fog and lethargy.
Although I’ve also had a few health scares that have been quite sobering. Between all of that, I think I’m back on track to be the best version of myself. I’m learning new things, growing and I’m most importantly recovering.
I’m sorry for being silent, leaving a lot of you in the dark, hurting those who love me the most in the process of all this chaos, but grateful for the patience and support I’ve received.
In the end this is a positive post and a step forward, PLEASE don’t read it as anything other than that. Love you all x." [sic]
Ryan Siew's Association with Polaris
Ryan Siew began playing guitar at the age of 13 and quickly became involved in the local metal scene. In 2013, he joined Polaris, which quickly became one of Australia's most popular metalcore bands. Siew was known for his technical skill and his ability to write catchy melodies.
The band's most recent live performance took place on June 18 at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, albeit without their lead guitarist, Siew. However, just two days later on June 20, Polaris made an announcement stating that, owing to a grave personal crisis within their family, they had to cancel the remaining dates of their European tour.
Polaris are supposed to unveil their third record, Fatalism, in September, 2023.