Google Doodle Celebrates Singapore's First Presidential Elections, Uzbekistan Independence Day

Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Uzbekistan Independence Day, or Mustaqillik Kuni! Uzbekistan was declared independent from the USSR and became a sovereign nation in 1991.

Following the August Coup in Moscow, President Islam Karimov of the former Uzbek SSR declared Uzbekistan an independent country. The Supreme Soviet of Uzbekistan accepted this resolution, and the following day was recognised as a national holiday.

On Independence Day, citizens gather in each of Uzbekistan’s 12 regions and attend concerts, parades, firework shows, and speeches to honour the country’s progress and prosperity.

The biggest celebration occurs at Mustaqillik Maydoni (or Independence Square) in the capital city of Tashkent. And of course, no holiday celebrations would be complete without plov, a popular rice dish topped with mutton, onions, and grated carrots.