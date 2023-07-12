Google Doodle Celebrates India's 'Pani Puri': Here's How To Play 'Pani Puri' Game

Tech giant Google is celebrating India's popular street food 'pani puri' with an interactive game Doodle.

'Pani puri' is a well-known South Asian Street food made with crispy shells stuffed with chickpeas, potatoes, spices, chillies, and flavoured waters.

Google said it is celebrating 'pani puri' as on this day in 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of 'pani puri' by offering 51 options!

The snack is known by different names across India as there are slight variations in how it is made. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the name 'pani puri' describes the bite-sized street food commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani.

In the northern Indian states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, the potato and chickpea-filled treat dunked in jaljeera-flavoured water is called 'gol gappe' or 'gol gappa'.

The name 'puchkas' or 'fuchkas' is used in West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, with the key ingredient for this variety being tamarind pulp, Google wrote.