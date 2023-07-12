Google Doodle Celebrates India's 'Pani Puri': Here's How To Play 'Pani Puri' Game
In the interactive game Doodle, players will need to help a street vendor team fill orders for 'pani puri'.
Tech giant Google is celebrating India's popular street food 'pani puri' with an interactive game Doodle.
'Pani puri' is a well-known South Asian Street food made with crispy shells stuffed with chickpeas, potatoes, spices, chillies, and flavoured waters.
Google said it is celebrating 'pani puri' as on this day in 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of 'pani puri' by offering 51 options!
The snack is known by different names across India as there are slight variations in how it is made. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the name 'pani puri' describes the bite-sized street food commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani.
In the northern Indian states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, the potato and chickpea-filled treat dunked in jaljeera-flavoured water is called 'gol gappe' or 'gol gappa'.
The name 'puchkas' or 'fuchkas' is used in West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, with the key ingredient for this variety being tamarind pulp, Google wrote.
How To Play Google's Pani Puri Game?
"Choose the puris that match each customer's flavour and quantity preference to keep them happy. Let’s get to serving!," Google said.
Here are the steps:
Go to www.google.com from your desktop browser or mobile browser.
Click on the Doodle above the search bar.
The game will appear on your screen.
Select the mode you want to play: Timed Or Relaxed.
Follow the instructions and start playing.
Source: Google.com
Google’s 'Pani Puri' Doodle Team Comprises
Art & UX Lead: Anthony Irwin
Art: Olivia When
UX Research: David Sharek
Engineer Lead: Jonathan Shneier
Engineers: Grant King, Daniel Dovali, Stephanie Gu
MUSIC & SFX: Michael Perusse
Google mentioned a legend from the epic Mahabharata which says that the newlywed Draupadi invented 'pani puri' when she was challenged to feed five men with scarce resources.
"With just some leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small amount of wheat dough to work with, Draupadi got creative. She filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture. Thus, 'pani puri' was created," Google said.