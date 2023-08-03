Goibibo Birthday Loot Sale: Get Up To 45% Off On All Travel Bookings, Check Details

India's leading online travel booking brand, Goibibo which helps travelers to book hotels, flights, trains, buses, and cars has started the 'Goibibo Birthday Loot Sale' in celebration of its 14th birthday, where they are providing 45% off on travel bookings made through the Goibibo portal and app.

There is also a limited hour flash sale from 12 PM - 4 PM where the customer can get amazing deals.

The Goibibo sale which started on August 1, 2023 will end on August 7, 2023.