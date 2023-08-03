Goibibo Birthday Loot Sale: Get Up To 45% Off On All Travel Bookings, Check Details
The sale will end on August 7
India's leading online travel booking brand, Goibibo which helps travelers to book hotels, flights, trains, buses, and cars has started the 'Goibibo Birthday Loot Sale' in celebration of its 14th birthday, where they are providing 45% off on travel bookings made through the Goibibo portal and app.
There is also a limited hour flash sale from 12 PM - 4 PM where the customer can get amazing deals.
The Goibibo sale which started on August 1, 2023 will end on August 7, 2023.
GoIbibo Birthday Loot Offers
Up to 45% off on all travel bookings.
Get Free hourly stays on everyday hourly deals from 12-1 PM.
Flat Rs 500 off on goStays from 3-4 PM on everyday hourly deals.
Flat Rs 1014 off on Roundtrip flights booked from 2-3 PM.
Flat Rs 1414 off on International flights booked from 2-3 PM.
Up to Rs 2500 off on Domestic Flights.
Up to Rs 5000 off on International Flights.
Up to 45% off on Domestic Hotel bookings.
Up to 25% off on International Hotel bookings.
Flat 45% off on Holiday Packages (only valid for travel dates from August 11-16)
Up to 15% off on Bus Bookings.
Up to Rs 500 off on outstation cabs.
For details regarding the offers and mentioned discounts kindly check the ecommerce site. Do read the terms and conditions mentioned on the Goibibo website before going ahead with any of the mentioned offers.