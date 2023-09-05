Garena Postpones Free Fire India Launch, New Date Yet To Be Revealed
Garena has decided to delay the release of its battle royale game, Free Fire India
Garena, Sea's gaming division from Singapore, has decided to delay the highly awaited release of its battle royale game, Free Fire India, for a 'few more weeks,' as announced by the company on September 4.
The game was originally set to be accessible for download in India from September 5, signifying its return after a suspension of around 18 months due to concerns regarding national security. It is important to note that Garena is still providing a premium version, 'Free Fire Max,' which was not banned by the Indian officials.
In a Facebook page, the company had stated, "We are delighted by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from our Indian community to the announcement of the launch of Free Fire India. To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks.
In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience. We would like to thank our Free Fire India community for your support, and hope that you will bear with us while we work on bringing you the ultimate battle royale experience."
Garena had initially announced the launch of Free Fire India on August 31 and had even signed Indian cricket star MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador.
Garena Trailer
On September 1, Garena has released an official trailer which had Indian sports personalities like Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes.
The game was slated to return to market after a year and a half and this time a new character, Thala was supposed to be a part of royal battle.