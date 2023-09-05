Garena Postpones Free Fire India Launch, New Date Yet To Be Revealed

In a Facebook page, the company had stated, "We are delighted by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from our Indian community to the announcement of the launch of Free Fire India. To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks.

In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience. We would like to thank our Free Fire India community for your support, and hope that you will bear with us while we work on bringing you the ultimate battle royale experience."