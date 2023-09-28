Ganesh Visarjan 2023: List Of Road Closures, Alternative Routes, No Parking in South Mumbai

The following traffic arrangements are made to avoid traffic congestion:

(A) Road Closures:

1. Dr. B.A. Road (South Bound)-There shall be no vehicular traffic from Comrade Krishna Des Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction).

2. There shall be no right turn at Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas company junction) for vehicle moving from Sane Guruji Marg to Dr. B. A. Road (South Bound).

3. There shall be no vehicular traffic on Dattaram Lad Road from Udipi Hotel to Shantaram Puja Chowk (Sardar Hotel).

4. There shall be no vehicular traffic on Ganesh Nagar Lane (Chivda Galli) from its junction wi Dr. B.A. Road to Madhav Prabhu chowk (Puja Hotel junction).

5. There shall be no vehicular traffic on Dinshwa Petit Lane from its junction with Dr. B. A. Road its junction with Ganesh Nagar Lane.

6.There shall be no vehicular traffic on Dr. S. S. Rao Road from Sadashiv Gopal Naik Chowk Lalbagh Police Chowki.

Note: Emergency vehicles and vehicles belonging to residents shall be allowed (after due verification on Ganesh Nagar Lane, Dinshaw Petit Lane, and Dr. S. S. Rao Road.) However, no vehicles shall allowed on Dattaram Lad Marg.