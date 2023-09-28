Ganesh Visarjan 2023: List Of Road Closures, Alternative Routes, No Parking in South Mumbai
The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan in south Mumbai.
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday, September 28 issued traffic advisory due to the Ganesh visarjan of various Ganesh idols of prominent pandals in Lalbaug and Kalachowki areas.
The procession leads to traffic congestion and hence the Mumbai Traffic Police has listed down roads that will be closed and suggested alternative routes for the convenience of the commuters.
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Traffic Guidelines
The following traffic arrangements are made to avoid traffic congestion:
(A) Road Closures:
1. Dr. B.A. Road (South Bound)-There shall be no vehicular traffic from Comrade Krishna Des Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction).
2. There shall be no right turn at Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas company junction) for vehicle moving from Sane Guruji Marg to Dr. B. A. Road (South Bound).
3. There shall be no vehicular traffic on Dattaram Lad Road from Udipi Hotel to Shantaram Puja Chowk (Sardar Hotel).
4. There shall be no vehicular traffic on Ganesh Nagar Lane (Chivda Galli) from its junction wi Dr. B.A. Road to Madhav Prabhu chowk (Puja Hotel junction).
5. There shall be no vehicular traffic on Dinshwa Petit Lane from its junction with Dr. B. A. Road its junction with Ganesh Nagar Lane.
6.There shall be no vehicular traffic on Dr. S. S. Rao Road from Sadashiv Gopal Naik Chowk Lalbagh Police Chowki.
Note: Emergency vehicles and vehicles belonging to residents shall be allowed (after due verification on Ganesh Nagar Lane, Dinshaw Petit Lane, and Dr. S. S. Rao Road.) However, no vehicles shall allowed on Dattaram Lad Marg.
Ganesh Visarjan: Alternative Routes
These are the alternative routes as advised by Mumbai Traffic Police:
1. Vehicle coming from southbound of Dr. B.A. road going towards CSMT shall use the Lalbaug flyover. Alternatively, they may take a right turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Ma Junction) -Currey Road Bridge -Shingate Master Chowk - Left turn -N.M. Joshi Road - Comrade Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokali Junction)- Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsee) and towards South Mumbai.
OR
Vehicles coming from southbound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards CSMT may take left turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) Gijibhai Lane- Sadashiv Gopal Naik Chowk Shree Sai Baba Marg Sai Baba T Junction left turn- G D Ambekar Sleep Road- right G. D. Ambekar Road Ambewadi Naka- Shravan Yashwant Chowk turn at Veterinary College Gate - Barrister Nath Pai Road- P D'Mello Road and further towards South Mumbai.
Ganesh Visarjan: No Parking Roads
There shall be no parking on the following roads on September 28, 2023. The list is as follows:
1. Dr. B.A. Road, Southbound traffic from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction).
2. Dr. B.A. Road, North Bound traffic from Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction).
3. Sane Guruji Marg
4. Dattaram Lad Marg.
5. Ganesh Nagar Lane (Chivda Galli).
6. Dinshaw Petit Lane.
7. Barrister Nath Pai Road- from Albert Junction to Shrawan Yashwante Chowk.
8. G.D. Ambekar Road.
9. Dr. S. S. Rao Road.
10. Anant Malvankar Marg.
11. Shree Sai Baba Marg.
12. T.B. Kadam Road.
13. Dattaram Khamkar Marg.
14. Tanaji Malusare Marg.
15. Jijibhai Lane