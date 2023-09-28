Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Ganpati Visarjan Live

Mumbai Police are deploying more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival.

Police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers.

In addition, 35 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Home Guards will remain present at important locations in the city. Traffic Police personnel will ensure that traffic snarls are avoided when processions will be taken out.

All the processions in the city will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained.