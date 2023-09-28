Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Ganpati Visarjan Live
The BMC has released a live video link for people who want to watch the Ganpati visarjan at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.
On September 28, Ganpati visarjan processions started with the Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Gully, followed by Lalbaugcha Raja and other pandals. Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi.
The BMC has shared a live link for devotees who wanted to give the crowded area a skip but still want to bid adieu to the beloved Bappa.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has posted 1,337 lifeguards, including 1,035 at 69 natural water bodies and 302 at around 200 artificial ponds, and arranged 53 motorboats at natural water bodies.
Remember to immerse your Ganesha idols in designated artificial ponds near you to protect our environment.
Remember to immerse your Ganesha idols in designated artificial ponds near you to protect our environment.
Together, we can make a difference.
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Arrangements in Mumbai
Mumbai Police are deploying more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival.
Police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers.
In addition, 35 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Home Guards will remain present at important locations in the city. Traffic Police personnel will ensure that traffic snarls are avoided when processions will be taken out.
All the processions in the city will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained.
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: BMC Arrangements
A total of 10,000 civic employees will be on duty and 250 control rooms, including 72 at natural water bodies and 178 at artificial ponds, have been set up to monitor the immersion of Ganesh idols.
The BMC has also placed 468 steel plates at various sea-fronts so that vehicles carrying idols do not get stuck in the sand. Besides, 46 German rafts are being arranged for immersion of huge idols in the sea.
A total of 242 inspection towers have been set up at natural water bodies and artificial points, apart from deploying fire-fighting vehicles and trained manpower at the immersion spots.
A total of 96 ambulances will remain parked at the immersion spots. Earlier this week, BMC said 68 welcome posts have been established at various locations at the immersion sites. 75 first-aid centres and 61 mobile clinics are also kept ready.
Around 1,083 flood lights and 27 searchlights have been installed for effective illumination at the immersion points in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).
Our dedicated teams are coordinating efforts to provide barricades, traffic control, and medical assistance at all visarjan points. We're committed to making your #GaneshVisarjan experience memorable.
We're committed to making your #GaneshVisarjan experience memorable. pic.twitter.com/AtZPAy0xzM
Changing rooms and 150 'Nirmalya Kalash' have also been put up at various spots.
Join hands with BMC and your local communities & volunteers to make this Ganesh Visarjan a celebration of unity and joy.
Follow guidelines and cooperate with authorities for a safe and vibrant event.
Citizens have been asked to avoid entering the sea during immersion and seek help from trained personnel. The BMC also appealed to people to stay away from dark or secluded areas during immersion.
-with inputs from PTI