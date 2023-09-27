BQPrimeTrendingEid 2023: Maharashtra CM Announces Public Holiday On September 29 On Occasion of Eid-e-Milad
ADVERTISEMENT

Eid 2023: Maharashtra CM Announces Public Holiday On September 29 On Occasion of Eid-e-Milad

The Office of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde made this announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

27 Sep 2023, 5:11 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Source: Official Twitter handle)</p></div>
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Source: Official Twitter handle)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a public holiday on Friday, September 29 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

A post from CMO Maharashtra's X post said that this decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on September 28.

The post further said that All India Khilafat Committee requested CM Eknath Shinde regarding this.

"The decision of holiday has been taken for better management of processions and manage the crowd," the post said.

This delegation included MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Abu Azmi, MLA Raees Khan and Naseem Khan etc.

ALSO READ

Bank Holiday On Eid-E-Milad: Banks To Remain Closed In Several States; Check Dates Here

Opinion
Bank Holiday On Eid-E-Milad: Banks To Remain Closed In Several States; Check Dates Here
Read More

Ganpati Visarjan 2023: Traffic in Mumbai

In order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to public and to maintain a smooth flow of vehicular traffic and procession in Mumbai. I, M. Ramkumar, I.P.S., Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai issued a notification which says, "On the occasion of Ganapati Immersion days on September 28, 2023, the entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai shall be prohibited from morning 10.00 am to next day morning 6 am."

However, the following essential service provider vehicles have been exempted from the above order.

Vegetable vehicles, milk, bread and bakery products carrying vehicles, Tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulance, government and semi-government vehicles and school buses.

ALSO READ

When Is Ganesh Visarjan? Check Date, Mahurat And Immersion Spots In Mumbai

Opinion
When Is Ganesh Visarjan? Check Date, Mahurat And Immersion Spots In Mumbai
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT