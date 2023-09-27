Eid 2023: Maharashtra CM Announces Public Holiday On September 29 On Occasion of Eid-e-Milad
The Office of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde made this announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a public holiday on Friday, September 29 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.
A post from CMO Maharashtra's X post said that this decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on September 28.
The State Govt has declared public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 27, 2023
This decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on 28th.
All India Khilafat Committee has requested CMâ¦
à¤à¤¦ - à¤ - à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤£à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¨à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾. à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¦ - à¤ - à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥¨à¥¯ à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤° à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥© à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤µà¤à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤° à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.— Eknath Shinde - à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ (@mieknathshinde) September 27, 2023
The post further said that All India Khilafat Committee requested CM Eknath Shinde regarding this.
"The decision of holiday has been taken for better management of processions and manage the crowd," the post said.
This delegation included MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Abu Azmi, MLA Raees Khan and Naseem Khan etc.
à¤ à¤¨à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¶à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤¦-à¤- à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¦à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤£ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¶à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¤à¥ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥ (à¤¦à¤¿. à¥¨à¥® à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤°) à¤¹à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¤µà¤£à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥à¤¨ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¥¨à¥¯ à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¥à¤¸ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤° à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 27, 2023
à¤à¤²â¦ pic.twitter.com/gtZbaiGD6F
Ganpati Visarjan 2023: Traffic in Mumbai
In order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to public and to maintain a smooth flow of vehicular traffic and procession in Mumbai. I, M. Ramkumar, I.P.S., Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai issued a notification which says, "On the occasion of Ganapati Immersion days on September 28, 2023, the entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai shall be prohibited from morning 10.00 am to next day morning 6 am."
However, the following essential service provider vehicles have been exempted from the above order.
Vegetable vehicles, milk, bread and bakery products carrying vehicles, Tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulance, government and semi-government vehicles and school buses.
In view of Ganpati Visarjan on September 23rd, 25th, and 28th, the movement of heavy vehicles excluding essential services, in Mumbai city from 11 am to 1 am. pic.twitter.com/W1zvQWn5fx— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 23, 2023