Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Announces Immersion Spots In Mumbai For Ganpati Visarjan
Check out this list of designated spots from the BMC to make your Ganpati Visarjan seamless!
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a list of ward-wise designated Ganpati immersion spots to facilitate the seamless visarjan of Ganpati idols on September 20, 2023.
Mumbai welcomed Lord Ganesha with vibrant celebrations on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
Now, on the second day, some Ganpati idols are set to say goodbye to the beloved elephant-headed deity, Ganpati.
à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤® à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤³à¥#MumbaichaGaneshotsav #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/x9AwD371wz— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2023
Ward A to E
A large number of devotees are expected to visit Lalbaug in central Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most celebrated Ganeshas of the city, followed by GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati in Matunga, which is considered the richest and known for its grandeur. Other famous Ganesh mandals are in Chinchpokli, Ganesh Gully and Tejukaya.
Ward F to G north
Ward G north to K west
Ward L to P North
Ward P north to R north
Ward R south to T
Ganpati Visarjan Security in Mumbai
Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols will take place on different days of the festival starting from the second day (Wednesday, September 20). Security has been tightened at important immersion points, including those in Juhu Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Khar Danda, Versova and other popular beachfronts. Immersion Day will have a larger presence of police on the ground.
The BMC has set up artificial ponds for the immersion of idols, mostly for those kept in homes by devotees.
à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤³à¥ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤¾#MumbaichaGaneshotsav#BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/k4TG7Brt2y— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2023
Mumbai: Tide Times Today
As some households in Mumbai gear for Ganpati visarjan, on Wednesday, September 20, the BMC has issued high/low tide information for the city.
The high tide will be at 2.28 pm while the low tide will be at 8.29 pm.
à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤³à¤¾#MumbaichaGaneshotsav#BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/eenymUMjwU— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2023
People are in for a visual treat this year, as the city's Ganpati mandals have come up with fascinating thematic decorations for their pandals.
Pandal-hoppers will get to see themes of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj among others.
Tuesday being the first day of visarjan, household 'bappas' are now ready for send-off amidst the chants, "Pudhchya varshi lavkar yaa."