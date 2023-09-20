Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Announces Immersion Spots In Mumbai For Ganpati Visarjan

Immersion of Lord Ganesh idols will take place on different days of the festival starting from the second day (Wednesday, September 20). Security has been tightened at important immersion points, including those in Juhu Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Khar Danda, Versova and other popular beachfronts. Immersion Day will have a larger presence of police on the ground.

The BMC has set up artificial ponds for the immersion of idols, mostly for those kept in homes by devotees.