Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How To Register For Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai

The BMC is asking people to register for Ganpati visarjan in order to avoid crowding at the immersion sites.

22 Sep 2023, 12:51 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only.</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose only.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday shared a registration form for mandals and individuals for Ganpati visarjan. The BMC said that this was done to avoid crowding at the immersion site.

How To Register For Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai

To register for Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai, here are the following steps:

  • Click on the link https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/Bappa_Visarjan/

  • Fill details like Type of Registration - whether you are registering from a mandal or as an individual.

  • Enter name (mandal or as individual).

  • Enter mobile number where you want to receive official communication.

  • Enter Address.

  • Enter your Zone from the dropdown list.

  • Once your Zone is established, enter your ward.

  • Select the place of Ganpati visarjan of your choice from the dropdown list.

  • Enter the date of Ganpati visarjan and also select the time slot.

  • Click on Register.

Ganpati visarjan 2023

A total of 66,785 Ganesh idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai till 6 am on Thursday morning. Of the immersion figures so far, BMC officials said, 66,435 were household Ganapati idols, while 350 were "sarvajanik", or community, idols. 27,736 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution of natural water bodies, across the city. Of these, 27,564 were household Ganapati idols and the rest 'sarvajanik'. The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and created 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

As part of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, dedicated to the elephant-headed god, idols of the deity are usually immersed after one and a half days, five days, seven days and ten days or as per family traditions.

