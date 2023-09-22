Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How To Register For Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai

A total of 66,785 Ganesh idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai till 6 am on Thursday morning. Of the immersion figures so far, BMC officials said, 66,435 were household Ganapati idols, while 350 were "sarvajanik", or community, idols. 27,736 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution of natural water bodies, across the city. Of these, 27,564 were household Ganapati idols and the rest 'sarvajanik'. The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and created 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

As part of the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, dedicated to the elephant-headed god, idols of the deity are usually immersed after one and a half days, five days, seven days and ten days or as per family traditions.