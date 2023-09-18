Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 Ganpati Pandals In Mumbai You Can Visit
Come explore the top 5 Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in 2023!
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals in Mumbai, and the city is home to some of the most elaborate and stunning Ganpati pandals in the world. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is already here, check out these five pandals you must not miss.
GSB Seva Mandal, King’s Circle
GSB Seva Mandal is also called MahaGanpati. Known for its grandeur, it is called the richest Lord Ganesha in Mumbai. This year the idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver. The insurance cover is a whooping Rs 360.40 crores and is done by The New India Insurance Co. Ltd. The pandal is in Kings Circle, Mumbai.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | 'Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai - by GSB Seva Mandal - installed for the festival of #GaneshChaturthi.— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023
The idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver this year. pic.twitter.com/hR07MGtNO6
Lalbaugcha Raja
Lalbaugcha Raja at Parel is one of the oldest and most popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. It attracts millions of devotees every year. The first pandal was set up at Lalbaug Market in 1935. The iconic idol was sculpted by Madhusudan D Kambli and his family has continued to take on the mantle for over 80 years.
Mumbaicha Raja - Ganesh Galli
The Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja was started in 1928. Every year this pandal presents innovative themes and decorations. Mumbaicha Raja also attracts a million visitors every year. The mandal also hosts a variety of cultural programs and events. The pandal is in promixity with Lalbaugcha Raja.
Khetwadicha Ganraj
Khetwadicha Ganraj at Khetwadi Gali 12 (Lane 12) is one of Mumbai's famous Ganesh Mandal. It was founded in 1959. In 2000, a 40 feet tall "Khetwadicha Ganraj" was reportedly the tallest in the history Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook, And WhatsApp Status
Chinchpoklicha Chintamani
Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is one of the oldest and most respected Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. The pandal was formed in the year 1920. This year, the pandal will celebrate the 103rd year of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. The pandal is known for its traditional decorations and its focus on devotional activities