Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 Best Bollywood Songs For Ganpati Festival
Looking for the perfect Bollywood Ganpati songs to get you into the festive mood? Here's a list of our top 10 picks.
It's the time of the year again where Lord Ganesha is welcomed with great pomp and festivities. Even Bollywood has produced several songs that highlight the festivities and celebrations surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some popular Bollywood songs that you might enjoy during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ganesh Aarti - Sarkar 3
One of the best aartis in Bollywood movies, this Ganesh Aarti in Sarkar 3 is sung by Amitabh Bachchan who himself features in the song. This aarti guarantees goosebumps especially when the 'Ghaalin Lotangan' part of the song starts.
Deva Shree Ganesha - Agneepath
'Deva Shree Ganesha' is one of the crowd favorite high energy devotional song. The song brings joy when you listen to it during Ganpati Chaturthi. It is picturised on Hrithik Roshan.
Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi - Viruddh
'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi,' from the movie Viruddh is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore. The song is a soulful rendition of our all time favourite Ganpati Bappa.
Shendur Laal Chadayo - Vaastav
Shendur Laal Chadhaayo is a song from the 1999 movie Vaastav: The Reality. Shendur Laal Chadhaayo is sung by Ravindra Sathe. It features Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Mohnish Behl, Shivaji Satam Reema Lagoo, Paresh Rawal.
Gajanana - Bajirao Mastani
'Gajanana' is a sacred prayer dedicated to the averter of obstacles and the lord of wisdom and intellect Lord Ganesha. The song is from the movie Bajirao Mastani. The aarti in the song is done by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Om Ganapataye Namaha Deva - Banjo
The song Om Ganapataye Namaha Deva from the movie Banjo. It is sung by Nakash Aziz, Vishal Dadlani and is picturised on Riteish Deshmukh.
Mourya Re Bappa Mourya Re - My Friend Ganesha
The song Mourya Re Bappa Mourya Re is from the movie My Friend Ganesha. This is a Ganpati visarjan song.
Vighnaharta - Antim: The Final Truth
Vighnaharta song opens with Varun Dhawan performing an aggressive dance at Ganesh celebrations. Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan also appear alongside Varun in the dance sequences. The song is from the movie Antim: The Final Truth.
Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale - Agneepath
Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale is from the 1990 movie Agneepath. It showcases the visarjan ceremony. The song is picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. The song was shot in real locations.
Mourya Re - Don
Morya re is from the movie Don (2006). It is a musical tribute to Lord Ganesha sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The song has a lot of dhol beats infused in the song and is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan. This song celebrates the festival with pomp and splendour.