From 'Oppenheimer' To 'Barbie': 5 Movies Releasing In July 2023 You Cannot Miss
Let's take a look at the cast, release date and other details of the five movies releasing in theatres in this month.
Movie lovers are in for a treat in the month of July 2023 as many of the year's most awaited films will hit the theatres.
The list includes Hollywood releases like Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' among others.
In Bollywood, two big movies releasing in theatres in July 2023 are 'Neeyat' featuring Vidya Balan and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.
1. Oppenheimer
Releasing on July 21, this Christopher Nolan film is a true story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the controversial man also known as “father of the atomic bomb.”
The titular role is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film.
He has been a part of Nolan's movies like ‘Inception,’ ‘Batman Begins,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ and ‘Dunkirk.’
The cast also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and more.
Watch the new trailer for #Oppenheimer - only in theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/ZSrXov8Y3l— Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) May 8, 2023
Shot with IMAX Film Cameras, experience Christopher Nolanâs #Oppenheimer in IMAX, July 21. 70mm IMAX Film and IMAX tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/t7whaBFK3e pic.twitter.com/lTuFh4NZYR— Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) June 1, 2023
2. Barbie
The movie directed by Greta Gerwig stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. 'Barbie' will release in theatres on July 21 along with 'Oppenheimer.'
"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken," says the official synopsis for the film, per Warner Bros.
3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
The highly anticipated Tom Cruise movie will release on July 12. In the seventh instalment of the franchise, fans will see Cruise return as Ethan Hunt.
In the movie, the 60-year-old actor has performed many death-defying stunts, some of which are visible in the movie trailer as well.
"In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands," according to Paramount Pictures.
The movie also features actors like Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham among others.
4. Neeyat
'Neeyat' starring Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi and others is a mystery/thriller film which will release in the theatres on July 7.
The official synopsis of the movie is as follows: "When a mysterious murder takes place at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday party, the prime suspects are his close family and friends. As twists follow turns and devious motives are revealed, CBI officer Mira Rao must use all her skill to unravel a mystery where nothing is what it seems and everyone hides a secret or two."
It is directed by Anu Menon.
5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after over six years. The film will release in theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.