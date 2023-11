From Diwali To Bhai Dooj: Here Are Dates And Pooja Timings For The 'Festival Of Lights'

The most critical day of Diwali puja is the new moon day, known as Amavasya, dedicated to Lakshmi Puja and is also referred to as Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja or simply Diwali Puja.

This sacred occasion of Diwali Puja is not confined to households but is also observed in commercial establishments. It holds particular importance for traditional Hindu business communities.

The prime time for conducting the Diwali Puja is after sundown in a twilight period called Pradosh. It is believed that no other timing for the Diwali Puja can surpass the auspiciousness of the Pradosh period and hence people usually check muhurat for seeking blessings.