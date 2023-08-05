Friendship Day 2023: 7 Must-Watch Hollywood Movies On This Day

Several movies influence your well-being and relationships and hold different value in life. For instance, a movie around friends and friendship themes, in general, makes you realise the worth of your best friend.

And as India gears to celebrate its friendship day on Sunday, August 6 - you would want to make this day special and celebrate with your best friend or group of friends.

Why not catch up on some movies starting from the early 90's to 2015 and that celebrate the essence of friendship before you head out to celebrate?