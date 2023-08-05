Friendship Day 2023: 7 Must-Watch Hollywood Movies On This Day
From Forrest Gump to Clueless watch these timeless classics on friendship for an entertaining friendship day with your friends.
Several movies influence your well-being and relationships and hold different value in life. For instance, a movie around friends and friendship themes, in general, makes you realise the worth of your best friend.
And as India gears to celebrate its friendship day on Sunday, August 6 - you would want to make this day special and celebrate with your best friend or group of friends.
Why not catch up on some movies starting from the early 90's to 2015 and that celebrate the essence of friendship before you head out to celebrate?
So, here are a few selected Hollywood movies that you can watch with your friends on Friendship day.
1. Bridesmaids (2011)
This is the story of two childhood best friends and their journey towards their wedding. The story revolves around how the role of bridesmaids create all the chaos and a pool of emotions.
The movie stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Rose Byrne.
You can stream this movie on JioCinema.
2. The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants (2005)
Four best friends spend the first summer apart at 16 since they were babies. They share a pair of pants when they are apart to stay connected with each other.
Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Blake Lively are the major leads in the movie.
You can stream this movie on rent on Amazon Prime Video.
3. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
Breaking the female stereotypes, this is a rare comedy revolves around the protagonist from a typical Indian family who wants to become a professional soccer player.
She aspires David Beckham and wants to follow his footsteps and how Jules befriends her to achieve her dream.
Parminder Nagra, Keira Kinightley, Archie Panjabi, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers are among the cast.
4. Clueless (1995)
This is a story of three friends starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy. An old school friendship that is more about preppy young girls and how these 90s kids are fascinated about fancy clothes.
You can stream this movie on Netflix.
5. Thelma And Louise (1991)
This is the most celebrated friendship and sisterhood as the notorious duo escape from patriarchy in cinematic history.
The movie features Gena Davis and Susan Sarandon and their sisterhood.
You can stream this movie on rent on Amazon Prime Video.
6. Forrest Gump (1994)
This is the story of a kind-hearted and slow-witted man who is nice to even people who treat him badly.
The movie features Gary Sinise, Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright Penn.
You can stream this movie on Amazon Prime Video with a free Prime trial.
7. Now And Then (1995)
This is a classic 90s movie about female friendship when the friends meet 25 years later and relive their vacation when they were twelve in 1970.
The movie stars Demi Moore, Rita Wilson, Rosie O'Donnell, and Melanie Griffith.
Apart from these, there are several other movies that you can add to your watchlist:
Mean Girls (2004)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Miss You Already (2015)
The Way He Looks (2014)
Divines (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Boy In The Stripped Pajamas (2008)
The Help (2011)
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl (2015)
The Intouchables (2011)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)