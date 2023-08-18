Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Deletes His Instagram Account After 12 Years; Elon Musk Reacts
Responding to several users, Dorsey stated that he does not have a Facebook or WhatsApp account.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday said that he deleted his Instagram account after 12 years.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dorsey said his account was one of the first 10 accounts on the social media platform.
He said that he was one of the first angel investors as well. "Who will they give the @jack handle to?" Dorsey asked.
deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors.— jack (@jack) August 18, 2023
who will they give the @jack handle to?
TechCrunch reported that first-name handles like '@jack' sell for thousands of dollars on the secondary market.
TechCrunch also reported that in an elaborative post on decentralized social network Nostr, Dorsey said he stopped using Instagram when Instagram was sold to Facebook.
"I deleted my Instagram account. Don't know why it took me so long. I think I was in the first 10 accounts on the platform, and one of the first angel investors. Kevin [Systrom] was our intern at Odeo. When they sold to FB I stopped using it. Will be interesting to see what happens with the @name...," Dorsey's post read.
Elon Musk Replies
Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X, replied to Dorsey's tweet with a fire emoji. The emoji is popularly used to describe something amazing.
"clear eyes, meta free, can’t lose," he said.
"All the reasons are too meta to be interesting," Dorsey replied when asked about the reasons to delete Instagram.
Take a look at his replies: