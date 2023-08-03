BQPrimeTrendingFlipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Up to 80% Off On Top Brands & Products
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Up to 80% Off On Top Brands & Products

Flipkart announced up to 80% discount on several electronics, accessories and many brands. Check the Sale date here.

03 Aug 2023, 3:31 PM IST
Source : Unsplash

The upcoming ‘Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale’ will begin on August 4, 2023, at 12 PM and end on August 9, 2023, at 12 PM.

The ‘One stop shopping destination’ has also announced up to 80% discount on products from brands such as Roadster, Metronaut, Ducati, Provogue, Metronaut, and more that are part of Flipkart’s Originals collection.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders will also get a 10% instant discount on their card transactions. You also stand a chance to get upto 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and get 8% Supercoins on Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite card transactions.

You also stand a chance to get assured savings on Paytm wallet & UPI transactions made for purchases during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers

Here is the list of discounts that Flipkart is offering during this sale on these categories :

  • Fashion Brands: 50 - 80% off

  • Electronics: Up to 80% off

  • Tvs & Appliances: Up to 75% off

  • Latest refrigerators: Up to 60% off

  • Washing Machines: Up to 60% off

  • Beauty, Food, Toys & Sports: Up to 85% off

  • Home & Kitchen essentials: Starts from Rs. 49

  • Furniture & Mattress : Up to 80% off

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Smartphone Launches & Deals

There are a few smartphones on which Flipkart will be offering big discounts. The ec-commerce player has shared a sneak peek of the phones that will have huge discounts

  • iPhone 11

  • iPhone 14

  • Samsung S22+ 5G

  • iPhone 14+

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

  • Google Pixel 6a

Flipkart will also be launching the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G phone during this sale.

