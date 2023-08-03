Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Up to 80% Off On Top Brands & Products

The upcoming ‘Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale’ will begin on August 4, 2023, at 12 PM and end on August 9, 2023, at 12 PM.

The ‘One stop shopping destination’ has also announced up to 80% discount on products from brands such as Roadster, Metronaut, Ducati, Provogue, Metronaut, and more that are part of Flipkart’s Originals collection.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders will also get a 10% instant discount on their card transactions. You also stand a chance to get upto 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and get 8% Supercoins on Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite card transactions.

You also stand a chance to get assured savings on Paytm wallet & UPI transactions made for purchases during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.