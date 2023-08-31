Festivals In September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janamashtami And More; Check Full List Here
Here are some of the festivals celebrated in India in September, including Ganesh Chaturthi and Bail Pola.
September in India is an important month when it comes to festivals, as it marks the onset of the festive season leading up to Diwali. Here are some of the festivals celebrated in India in September.
List of Festivals in September 2023
Here are the upcoming festivals in September 2023:
September 2, 2023, Saturday
Kajari Teej
September 3, 2023, Sunday
Sankashti Chaturthi
September 6, 2023, Wednesday
Janamashtami
September 7, 2023, Thursday
Dahi Handi
September 10, 2023, Sunday
Aja Ekadashi
September 14, 2023, Thursday
Pola
September 18, 2023, Monday
Hartalika
September 19, 2023, Tuesday
Ganesh Chaturthi
September 20, 2023, Wednesday
Rishi Panchami
September 27-28, 2023, Wed-Thursday
Milad-un-Nabi
September 28, 2023, Thursday
Anant Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival in September especially in the state of Maharashtra, Goa. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god. People install clay idols of Ganesha in their homes and public pandals and after 10 days, immerse them in water.
However, not just big pandals, but Ganpati is celebrated in many households that welcome the deity at their homes and celebrate it with great devotion.
— OfficeOfKunal (@Kunalsoffice) August 22, 2023
#LalbaughChaRaja #Mumbai #Ganpati #GaneshChaturthi
Bail Pola is a festival of farmers who celebrate it to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen. These animals are a crucial part of agriculture and farming activities and Pola is a day to celebrate them.
As we celebrate Bail Pola to thank farmers and their families for their bulls and acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen, who are a crucial part of agriculture and farming activities. Check out Flavors of Maharashtra as we take you through a glimpse of it.#Maharashtra— Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) October 2, 2021
Pitru Paksha 2023 starts on September 29. It is a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, particularly through food offerings. It's a time for reflection and showing respect to one's lineage and past generations.
Ramdev Pir Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Monday, September 25, 2023. It is a regional festival in Rajasthan, celebrating the birth anniversary of Baba Ramdevji who is a folk deity of the region.