Festivals In September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janamashtami And More; Check Full List Here

Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival in September especially in the state of Maharashtra, Goa. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god. People install clay idols of Ganesha in their homes and public pandals and after 10 days, immerse them in water.

However, not just big pandals, but Ganpati is celebrated in many households that welcome the deity at their homes and celebrate it with great devotion.