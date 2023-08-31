BQPrimeTrendingFestivals In September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janamashtami And More; Check Full List Here
Festivals In September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, Janamashtami And More; Check Full List Here

Here are some of the festivals celebrated in India in September, including Ganesh Chaturthi and Bail Pola.

31 Aug 2023, 5:58 PM IST
BQPrime
Preparations are in full swing for Ganesh Chaturthi.&nbsp;
September in India is an important month when it comes to festivals, as it marks the onset of the festive season leading up to Diwali. Here are some of the festivals celebrated in India in September.

List of Festivals in September 2023

Here are the upcoming festivals in September 2023:

September 2, 2023, Saturday

Kajari Teej

September 3, 2023, Sunday

Sankashti Chaturthi

September 6, 2023, Wednesday

Janamashtami

September 7, 2023, Thursday

Dahi Handi

September 10, 2023, Sunday

Aja Ekadashi

September 14, 2023, Thursday

Pola

September 18, 2023, Monday

Hartalika

September 19, 2023, Tuesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

September 20, 2023, Wednesday

Rishi Panchami

September 27-28, 2023, Wed-Thursday

Milad-un-Nabi

September 28, 2023, Thursday

Anant Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival in September especially in the state of Maharashtra, Goa. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god. People install clay idols of Ganesha in their homes and public pandals and after 10 days, immerse them in water.

However, not just big pandals, but Ganpati is celebrated in many households that welcome the deity at their homes and celebrate it with great devotion.

Bail Pola is a festival of farmers who celebrate it to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen. These animals are a crucial part of agriculture and farming activities and Pola is a day to celebrate them.

Pitru Paksha 2023 starts on September 29. It is a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, particularly through food offerings. It's a time for reflection and showing respect to one's lineage and past generations.

Ramdev Pir Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Monday, September 25, 2023. It is a regional festival in Rajasthan, celebrating the birth anniversary of Baba Ramdevji who is a folk deity of the region.

