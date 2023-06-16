Father's Day 2023: 31 Best Short Messages & Quotes To Express Your Love For Your Dad
Father's day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18.
Father's Day is a special occasion to celebrate and show gratitude to one of the most important and special people in your life. With thoughtful gestures, heartfelt quotes, and messages you can express your love and appreciation for your beloved dad.
It's also the time to appreciate the loving and caring nature of your father who puts your happiness above anything else, especially by sacrificing their own.
From inspirational quotes to emotional words to hilarious one-liners, these short sayings about dads and fatherhood from renowned authors, celebrities, and historical figures make a perfect way of wishing your dad a 'Happy Father's Day'.
You can share these quotes not only with your father but also with all the men in your life who are like a father-figure to you like your grandpa, a stepdad, or an uncle.
Here are some of the best short quotes and messages to help you make your dad feel special on this Father's Day.
A girl’s first true love is her father.
A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.
Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song.
A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.
Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.
Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.
Every son's first superhero is his father.
When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.
A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.
Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.
A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us.
Dads teach us lots of things, but the real lesson is always love.
Dad - a son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love.
My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.
Only the best dads let their children fly. Only the most loved children will soar. Thank you for giving me wings.
The best fathers have the softest, sweetest hearts. In other words, great dads are real marshmallows.
My father taught me not to overthink things, that nothing will ever be perfect, so just keep moving, and do your best.
There's something beautiful about a mother’s embrace. And there's something magical about a father’s affirmations.
My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.
A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.
A father’s love: It’s a different kind of love. It’s very pure. It’s unconditional.
I think my mom put it best. She said, ‘Little girls soften their daddy’s hearts.
Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.
My father didn’t do anything unusual. He did what dads are supposed to do - be there.
Life doesn’t come with an instruction book - that’s why we have fathers.
When you're young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he's just a regular guy who wears a cape.
Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man.
Everyone can be a father, but it takes a lot to be a dad.
The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.
A personalized card with a special message for your dad will let him know how much you appreciate all of his hard work and his unconditional love. So make use of these best short quotes and messages and write them down in a Father’s Day card, as these quotes and messages will truly define the importance of fatherhood.