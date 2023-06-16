Father's Day 2023: 31 Best Short Messages & Quotes To Express Your Love For Your Dad

Father's Day is a special occasion to celebrate and show gratitude to one of the most important and special people in your life. With thoughtful gestures, heartfelt quotes, and messages you can express your love and appreciation for your beloved dad.

It's also the time to appreciate the loving and caring nature of your father who puts your happiness above anything else, especially by sacrificing their own.

From inspirational quotes to emotional words to hilarious one-liners, these short sayings about dads and fatherhood from renowned authors, celebrities, and historical figures make a perfect way of wishing your dad a 'Happy Father's Day'.

You can share these quotes not only with your father but also with all the men in your life who are like a father-figure to you like your grandpa, a stepdad, or an uncle.