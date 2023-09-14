Engineer's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Engineers Day 2023 is significant as it highlights the essential role engineers play in the development and progress of society.
Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India every year to commemorate the achievements of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshwaraya.
Popularly known as Sir MV, he was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur.
Engineers Day is also celebrated to honour the contributions of engineers to the society.
On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject. pic.twitter.com/2Vj3bHxVQS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022
Why Is September 15 Celebrated As Engineer's Day?
Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer who is credited with the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore. The dam is considered a marvel of civil engineering. This structure not only made irrigation easier but also served as a symbol of creativity and perseverance.
Engineer's Day 2023: Significance
Engineers Day 2023 is significant as it highlights the essential role engineers play in the development and progress of society. Engineers are said to be problem-solvers, creators, the innovators who with their expertise and knowledge have solved problems not only of the nation but also the world.
From encouraging innovation to inspiring future generations, Engineer's Day reminds us of the monumental role engineers play in crafting a technologically advanced world.
Interesting Facts About M Visvesvaraya
Here are some facts about M Visvesvaraya that you would like to know
Visvesvaraya received his early education in Chikkaballapur and pursued his bachelor’s degree in Arts from Central College, Bangalore. He studied Civil Engineering at the College of Engineering, Pune, from where he graduated in 1883.
Visvesvaraya served as the Chief Engineer of Mysore State and later as the Diwan (Prime Minister) of Mysore.
Visvesvaraya played a pivotal role in the design and construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore. The dam created one of the largest reservoirs in Asia at that time. He implemented an intricate system of irrigation in the Deccan area and devised flood protection systems for Hyderabad.
Visvesvaraya founded the Mysore Soap Factory to foster industrial development in the region.
Visvesvaraya was knighted as a Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire by King George V in 1915.
Visvesvaraya was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his significant contributions in the field of engineering and for his service to the nation.
He devised a patented system known as the "Block System," which aimed to prevent the wasteful flow of water in dams.
Visvesvaraya played a pivotal role in the founding of the Government Engineering College in Bangalore in 1917, which later became Visvesvaraya Technological University. He was also instrumental in the foundation of the Indian Institute of Science.
Visvesvaraya wrote several books on a range of subjects, including nation-building.