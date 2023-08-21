'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What You Need To Know

Several people on Monday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.

The emergency alert message flashed on mobile screens at 12:10 PM on August 21.

Multiple users reported another such message being flashed on their mobile screens at 12:44 PM on August 21 in different languages like Marathi and Hindi.

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.