'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What You Need To Know
This was the 3rd such instance where users received this flash message, the earlier ones being on August 17 and July 20.
Several people on Monday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.
The emergency alert message flashed on mobile screens at 12:10 PM on August 21.
Multiple users reported another such message being flashed on their mobile screens at 12:44 PM on August 21 in different languages like Marathi and Hindi.
"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.
Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to X (FKA Twitter) to share the notification they received. Here are some reactions,
Received emergency alert twice today as a Test message from Department of Telecommunications. Is anyone else receiving these alerts?#emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/DzkrJFmHqM— Navjeevan Rajput (@NavjeevanRajput) August 21, 2023
Are you'll seeing this as well ð #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/RWmlHwFc4k— Prajyot Khandeparkar (@prajyotpro) August 21, 2023
Why this kind of message Received from National Disaster Management Authority.@ndmaindia#ndma #EmergencyAlert pic.twitter.com/87hLrEDvuF— Harshad Jadhav (@HarshadJadhav24) August 21, 2023
Anybody receiving this ? #EmergencyAlert pic.twitter.com/yIvNPeuEmy— Rahul (@rahulshah51183) August 21, 2023
What Are These Wireless Emergency Alerts From Government
On July 20, the Department of Telecommunications announced that it will collaborate with National Disaster Management Authority to conduct a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens. In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said that tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider.
'These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems, the Cell Broadcasting System' statement by Department of Telecommunication said.
Cell Broadcast Alert System is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed during critical situations. Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunami, Flash Flood, Earthquake, etc), public safety messages, evacuation notices and other critical information.
The statement said that during the testing period, people may receive simulated emergency alerts on their mobile devices.
@DoT_India & @ndmaindia shall be conducting testing of Cell Broadcasting based Emergency Alert Sysyem in various regions for disaster readiness!— DoT India (@DoT_India) July 20, 2023
*SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE* labeled alerts don't indicate actual emergency.
Phone users across India received a similar test alert a few days back on August 17 as well as on July 20.