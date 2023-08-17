'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What It Means
This was the second such instance where users received this flash message, the earlier one was on July 20.
Several people on Thursday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.
Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to Twitter to know more about it.
"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.
"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System beingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/R4F4pSUi3A— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2023
This Sample Emergency Alert received just now.. Anyone else also received such an alert. It came with a vibration and a Siren ð¨ sound. pic.twitter.com/sSd8KSSGok— Sheetal Verma (@sheetalvone) August 17, 2023
Just received ...a Sample Emergency Alert.. came with a vibration n a loud Siren sound....— Mamta Gusain (@Mamtagusain5) August 17, 2023
SCARED me at firstð¤¦ð¼ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/0Ge9ikx8kx
This emergency alert message flashed twice on my phone's screen. Is it legit or has my phone been hacked?@DoT_India pic.twitter.com/9RVmsd5FMd— Arjun Arora | à¨ à¨°à¨à©à¨¨ à¨ à¨°à©à©à¨¾ | à¤ à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤ à¤°à¥à¥à¤¾ (@Arjun_Arora) August 17, 2023
'These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems, the Cell Broadcasting System' by Department of Telecommunication said.
Phone users across India had received a similar test alert on July 20 this year as well.