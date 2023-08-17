BQPrimeTrending'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What It Means
ADVERTISEMENT

'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What It Means

This was the second such instance where users received this flash message, the earlier one was on July 20.

17 Aug 2023, 2:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What It Means

Several people on Thursday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.

Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to Twitter to know more about it.

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.

'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What It Means

'These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems, the Cell Broadcasting System' by Department of Telecommunication said.

ALSO READ

DoT Issues Statement After Citizens Receive 'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification On Their Phones

Opinion
DoT Issues Statement After Citizens Receive 'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification On Their Phones
Read More

Phone users across India had received a similar test alert on July 20 this year as well.

ALSO READ

'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phones, Here's What It Means

Opinion
'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phones, Here's What It Means
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT