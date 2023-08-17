'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What It Means

Several people on Thursday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.

Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to Twitter to know more about it.

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.