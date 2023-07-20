BQPrimeTrending'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phones, Here's What It Means
Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to Twitter to know more about it.

20 Jul 2023, 3:24 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@surajdjagtap</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@surajdjagtap

Several people on Thursday received "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phone.

Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to Twitter to know more about it.

"This is a test alert from Department of Telecommunication, Government of India," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, there is nothing to be sceptical about, as these are not fraud alerts. "The Government has started wireless signals to tackle emergencies and alert the citizens," the report said.  

What Are Wireless Emergency Alerts? 

Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Division told Lokmat that this pop-up has been created to warn citizens of heavy rains. This message is being sent by all telecom companies and there is no reason to worry or panic.

The Maharashtra Cyber division said that the message is to only warn citizens to be careful as there can be a threat to life due to heavy rains. It beseeched citizens to not panic about the message but to understand that it is only for the safety of the public.

Rains in Mumbai, Pune

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, disrupting suburban rail traffic and causing water-logging in low-lying areas from where people were evacuated.

Some talukas in Pune district such as Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval have declared a two-day holiday for schools. Around 355 schools did not open on Thursday, and will also remain closed on Friday.

