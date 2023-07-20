'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phones, Here's What It Means

Several people on Thursday received "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phone.

Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to Twitter to know more about it.

"This is a test alert from Department of Telecommunication, Government of India," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, there is nothing to be sceptical about, as these are not fraud alerts. "The Government has started wireless signals to tackle emergencies and alert the citizens," the report said.