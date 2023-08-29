'Emergency Alert Message: Severe' Notification Flashes On People's Phone Again, Here's What You Should Know
This was the 4th such instance in August where users received this flash message, the earlier ones being on August 23, 21, & 17.
Several people on Tuesday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.
This is the fourth instance in August where users have recieved an 'emergency alert: severe message'.
The emergency alert message flashing on mobile screens at around 3:17 PM on August 29.
Similar messages were also recieved by users pn August 23, August 21 and August 17.
Many users took to X (FKA Twitter) to share these messages. The message was as follows:
"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.
Getting sch alert @TRAI @airtelindia— Hemant Bajaj (@Mr_HBajaj) August 29, 2023
The message says "This is sample testing message from Govt of India, Telecommunication department. This message is frm National Disastar Management Authority to test Emergency alert system."
Tried all ur cust care no. No rply
Is this genuine? pic.twitter.com/WQ7pPJQQRF
Emergency Alert System:— NISHANT ð®ð³ (@NSBDAA) August 29, 2023
Did anyone receive such an emergency alert sample testing notification?
It's a really good move by GOI.#EmergencyAlert pic.twitter.com/beeWcrKDDh
Government alert. Emergency testing. Did any one else also receive this ? pic.twitter.com/gGcKV0yLpl— Dev Upadhyay (@Devang0402) August 29, 2023
On screen emergency alert message, everyone is getting this alert??— Pritika (@pritikapokharna) August 29, 2023
What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/flGfpNCvr2
Not knowing what it was about, panicked citizens took to X (FKA Twitter) to share the notification they received. Here's what the messages mean.
Wireless Emergency Alerts From Government, what are they?
On July 20, the Department of Telecommunications announced that it will collaborate with National Disaster Management Authority to conduct a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens. In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said that tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider.
'These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems, the Cell Broadcasting System' statement by Department of Telecommunication said.
Cell Broadcast Alert System is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed during critical situations. Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunami, Flash Flood, Earthquake, etc), public safety messages, evacuation notices and other critical information.
The statement said that during the testing period, people may receive simulated emergency alerts on their mobile devices.
@DoT_India & @ndmaindia shall be conducting testing of Cell Broadcasting based Emergency Alert Sysyem in various regions for disaster readiness!— DoT India (@DoT_India) July 20, 2023
*SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE* labeled alerts don't indicate actual emergency.
Details ðhttps://t.co/Tza2sYImLp