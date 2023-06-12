Elon Musk's SpaceX Hires 14-Year-Old Software Engineer, All You Need To Know About Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has hired 14-year-old Kairan Quazi to join the spacecraft company as a Software Engineer.

Kairan Quazi will work with the Starlink engineering team after he graduates from Santa Clara University in July.

He has reportedly set the record for being the youngest ever to be hired by SpaceX.

"Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability," Quazi said in a LinkedIn post.

The 14-year-old thanked the team at SpaceX for the "most transparent, technically challenging, and FUN interview process."

Quazi said that his early access to transformational leadership began as a 9-year-old.

First, when the administrators of a local community college Las Positas College enrolled a third-grade graduate with no prior acceleration into a full-time mathematics A.S. degree program, he said.

"And again, a few months later, when I walked into a meeting with Lama Nachman at Intel Labs and walked out with a generative AI opportunity that would change my career trajectory. Lama recognized that outlier circumstances demanded outlier access to influential mentors and challenging opportunities," he added.

"In a sea of so many "no's" by Silicon Valley's most vaunted companies, that ONE leader saying "yes"...one door opening...changed everything," Quazi said.

Santa Clara University shared a news article from The Mercury News which stated that Kairan Quazi will be the youngest graduate in the institution’s history.