Elon Musk To Replace Twitter's Logo, Teases New Logo
Elon Musk teased a new logo on his Twitter account which is a 'X' which resonates with his technology company X Corp.
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that he shall soon bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds suggesting that he would soon replace the iconic blue bird Twitter logo.
And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Elon Musk's new logo for Twitter
Elon Musk teased new logo on his Twitter account which is a 'X' which resonates with his technology company X Corp. He said he likes the Twitter bird but X "embodies the imperfections in us all that make us unique."
Musk added that, "if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow." [sic]
If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, weâll make go live worldwide tomorrow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Elon Musk's Dogecoin Twitter logo
In April 2023, Elon Musk did change Twitter's logo to the Dogecoin logo. He posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user in 2022, where the user suggested that Musk buy Twitter and change the logo to Dogecoin. Musk captioned the screenshot "As promised," and the logo was changed shortly thereafter.
The change was met with mixed reactions. Some people thought it was a funny joke, while others were confused. Musk has not said why he changed the logo, but it is likely that he did it as a way to show his support for Dogecoin. However, the logo was changed back to Twitter's blue bird