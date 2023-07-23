Elon Musk To Replace Twitter's Logo, Teases New Logo

In April 2023, Elon Musk did change Twitter's logo to the Dogecoin logo. He posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user in 2022, where the user suggested that Musk buy Twitter and change the logo to Dogecoin. Musk captioned the screenshot "As promised," and the logo was changed shortly thereafter.

The change was met with mixed reactions. Some people thought it was a funny joke, while others were confused. Musk has not said why he changed the logo, but it is likely that he did it as a way to show his support for Dogecoin. However, the logo was changed back to Twitter's blue bird