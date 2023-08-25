Donald Trump Arrested: Here's How Elon Musk Reacted To Former U.S. President's Comeback On X

Former United States President Donald Trump on Thursday surrendered to authorities in Georgia at the Fulton County Jail on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an unprecedented moment resulting in the first-ever mug shot of a former American president.

According to PTI, Trump, 77, spent about 22 minutes inside the jail where he was booked before his release on Thursday.

Trump also posted the mug shot to his X account, formerly known as Twitter with the words 'election interference' and 'never surrender.'

This was Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol riots.