Donald Trump Arrested: Here's How Elon Musk Reacted To Former U.S. President's Comeback On X
Donald Trump's account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased Twitter and renamed it.
Former United States President Donald Trump on Thursday surrendered to authorities in Georgia at the Fulton County Jail on charges of plotting to overturn the state's 2020 election results in an unprecedented moment resulting in the first-ever mug shot of a former American president.
According to PTI, Trump, 77, spent about 22 minutes inside the jail where he was booked before his release on Thursday.
Trump also posted the mug shot to his X account, formerly known as Twitter with the words 'election interference' and 'never surrender.'
This was Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol riots.
https://t.co/MlIKklPSJT pic.twitter.com/Mcbf2xozsY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2023
X owner Elon Musk reshared Trump's post and called it "next level."
The Fulton County Jail released a mugshot picture of him, which soon went viral. The jail authorities recorded him as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.
Released on a bail of USD 200,000 bond, Trump told reporters soon thereafter that he did nothing wrong, PTI reported.
This was the fourth time this year that Donald Trump turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials.
Before he boarded his plane back to New Jersey, Trump said that it was "a very sad day for America."
"You should be able to challenge an election," he said.
"I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that," the former president added.
(With PTI inputs)