Disney+ Hotstar: New Web Series And Movies Releasing On This OTT Platform In August 2023
From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Star Wars: Ahsoka and more, here's what you can watch.
Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in the upcoming month of August.
The list includes the much-awaited OTT release of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Malayalam film Neymar and more. Take a look:
Here's what you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2023!
Dayaa
This Hotstar Special Telugu series will be releasing on August 4. As per the official synopsis of the show, it is about a reserved freezer van driver who gets pushed into a chaotic situation, forcing him to take extreme steps.
Cast: JD Chakravarthy, Prudhvi Raj, Remya Nambeesan, Josh Ravi, and Kamal Kamaraju.
A blazing trail of murder, clues and a mystery.Â #WhoisDayaa?#HotstarSpecials #Dayaa coming soonÂ #DayaaOnHotstarÂ #JDChakravarthy @YoursEesha Â @nambessan_ramya @kamalkamaraju Â @pavansadineni @mayankparakh19 @paruchuri6969 @editorviplav @vivek_kalepu @NambuShaliniâ¦ pic.twitter.com/UnSZgEgBhO— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 8, 2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 will be available from streaming on August 2 onwards in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
The third part of James Gunn’s trilogy collected over $840 million at the box offices worldwide, according to Variety.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), and Maria Bakalova (Cosmo).
Crank up the volume, the Guardians are coming homeâ¤ï¸— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 21, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming August 2 in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/AbXugVvHcs
Star Wars: Ahsoka
This Star Wars Original series will be streaming on the OTT platform from August 23 onwards.
According to IMDb, here's the top cast:
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano
Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch
Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker
Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
Once a rebel, always a rebel.— Star Wars (@starwars) July 11, 2023
Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XTNLV6ABfb
Other upcoming releases on Disney+ Hotstar include:
Neymar: August 8
Moving: August 9
Commando: August 11
Mathagam: August 18
A Town Without Seasons: August 9
The Billions: Season 7
Here's What Releasing On Disney Plus (U.S.)
According to whatsondisneyplus.com, here are some of the shows and movies releasing on Disney Plus in the United States
Farm Dreams: August 2
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 6 New Episodes: August
Rio 2: August 9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Final Season: August 9
Cinderella – 4K Restored Version: August 25