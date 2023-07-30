BQPrimeTrendingDisney+ Hotstar: New Web Series And Movies Releasing On This OTT Platform In August 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ Hotstar: New Web Series And Movies Releasing On This OTT Platform In August 2023

From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Star Wars: Ahsoka and more, here's what you can watch.

30 Jul 2023, 5:17 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS

Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in the upcoming month of August.

The list includes the much-awaited OTT release of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Malayalam film Neymar and more. Take a look:

Here's what you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2023!

Dayaa

This Hotstar Special Telugu series will be releasing on August 4. As per the official synopsis of the show, it is about a reserved freezer van driver who gets pushed into a chaotic situation, forcing him to take extreme steps.

Cast: JD Chakravarthy, Prudhvi Raj, Remya Nambeesan, Josh Ravi, and Kamal Kamaraju.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 will be available from streaming on August 2 onwards in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The third part of James Gunn’s trilogy collected over $840 million at the box offices worldwide, according to Variety.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), and Maria Bakalova (Cosmo).

Star Wars: Ahsoka

This Star Wars Original series will be streaming on the OTT platform from August 23 onwards.

According to IMDb, here's the top cast:

  • Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

  • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

  • Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch

  • Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

  • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Other upcoming releases on Disney+ Hotstar include:

Neymar: August 8

Moving: August 9

Commando: August 11

Mathagam: August 18

A Town Without Seasons: August 9

The Billions: Season 7

Here's What Releasing On Disney Plus (U.S.)

According to whatsondisneyplus.com, here are some of the shows and movies releasing on Disney Plus in the United States

Farm Dreams: August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 6 New Episodes: August

Rio 2: August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Final Season: August 9

Cinderella – 4K Restored Version: August 25

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT