Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In September 2023; Details Here
From The Freelancer to Kaala, here's what you can watch on this OTT platform in the upcoming month.
Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in the month of September.
The list includes new Hotstar Specials 'The Freelancer' and 'Kaala' along with the new season of 'I Am Groot' and new episodes of K-drama 'Moving'
Take a look:
New Web Series And Movies On Disney+ Hotstar
1. The Freelancer
This new Hotstar Specials series is based on Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket to Syria'.
The series is created by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia. It will feature Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik.
'The Freelancer' is produced by Friday Storytellers.
The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters.
Release Date: September 1
Dangerous, deadly and driven. No mission is impossible for the Freelancer!#HotstarSpecials #TheFreelancer streaming from 1st Sept. only on @DisneyPlusHS! ðð#TheFreelancerOnHotstar @Mohituraina @kashmira_9 @sushant_says @ManjariFadnis @RazaMishra @sarahjanedias03â¦ pic.twitter.com/qarqa7wXKI— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 21, 2023
2. Moving
This action-thriller K-Drama has reportedly become the most-streamed within a week of its premiere in early August.
"Children who live in hiding with superpowers, along with their parents who live with painful secrets of the past, face enormous dangers together," says the synopsis of the show.
New Episodes: September 6.
3. The Little Mermaid
A spirited young mermaid makes a deal with an evil sea witch that allows her to experience life on land, but that ultimately puts her life in jeopardy.
Release Date: September 6
4. Kaala
'Kaala' is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar.
Described as an 'edge-of-the-seat crime thriller', the show follows the story of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and a game of power in the murky world of Kaala, a press release stated.
It features an ensemble cast of Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani.
With 'Kaala', the team has taken a deep dive into the 'heart of the underbelly of the crime while also exploring the darkness in human souls', said Nambiar, known for films such as 'Shaitan', 'David' and 'Taish'.
Release Date: September 15
Andhkaar me jo dikhta hai tumko, haan woh rang Kaala hai! Watch #HotstarSpecials #Kaala streaming from 15th September #KaalaOnHotstar#BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @TSeries @nambiarbejoy #ShivChanana pic.twitter.com/pB1EOAkjC5— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 23, 2023
5. I Am Groot: Season 2
The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of “I Am Groot.”
According to Disney, this time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts.
Release Date: September 6
6. Athidhi
"A man, a mansion, a spooky night and a beautiful stranger at the door. What could possibly go wrong?" says the description of this Telugu horror thriller series.
Cast: Venu Thottempudi, Avanthika, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, Bhadram, Chanakya Teja, Gayatri Chaganti, Pooja.
Release Date: September 19
Not all guests are welcome! ðªð¥ #HotstarSpecials #Athidhi , coming soon! pic.twitter.com/BIL9Yn7XtM— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2023
According to comingsoon.net, here are some of the other shows and movies releasing on Disney+
Trolley Troubles - September 5
9/11: One Day in America (Season 1, 6 Episodes) - September 6
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (Special) - September 8
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5, 7 Episodes) - September 13
To Catch a Smuggler (Season 5, 8 Episodes) - September 27
Marvel Studios Legends - September 29