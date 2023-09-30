Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In October 2023; Details Here
From Sultan of Delhi to Loki's new season, here's what you can watch on this OTT platform in the upcoming month.
Disney+ Hotstar New Releases: Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in the month of October.
The list includes new Hotstar Specials series 'Sultan of Delhi', second season of Tom Hiddleston starter 'Loki' and more:
New Web Series And Movies On Disney+ Hotstar In October 2023
1. Sultan Of Delhi
Filmmaker Milan Luthria is set to make his series directorial debut with 'Sultan of Delhi'. Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray', the series set in the 1960s is produced by Reliance Entertainment. It will be co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.
Sultan of Delhi cast: The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.
Luthria said 'Sultan of Delhi' traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia (Bhasin) and explores a tale of "greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power."
''Sultan of Delhi' is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamour, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment... I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and 'Sultan of Delhi' is one such beautiful journey and I'm so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life," the director said in a statement.
Release Date: October 13.
2. Loki Season 2
The second season of 'Loki', in which Tom Hiddleston reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Loki aka God of Mischief, will debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in the first week of October. New episodes will air weekly.
The series is set in an MCU-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish out of water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.
It also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant.
Loki Season 2 Release Date And Time
Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, an Original series, starts streaming on October 6 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Loki fans can watch the first episode from 6:30 AM onwards.
3. Masterpeace
This new show is Disney+ Hotstar's second Malayalam web series. Masterpeace is directed by Sreejith N and has Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen as its protagonists. The show will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali.
"When marital discord becomes everyone's business and parents get way too involved in the "peace talks," family drama can become family trauma," says the official synopsis of the show.
Release Date: October 25
4. Haunted Mansion
"The classic theme park attraction comes to life and tells the story of a woman and her son who enlist a special crew to rid their home of supernatural squatters," says the synopsis of this upcoming movie.
Release Date: October 4
5. Once Upon A Studio
This new Original short film will release on October 16.
Next On Disney+ In October 2023 (U.S)
Here is the list of the new shows and movies releasing on Disney+ in the first week of October.
Sunday, October 1: Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 am ET)
Monday, October 2: Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
Tuesday, October 3: Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 2 and Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8
Wednesday, October 4: Haunted Mansion, Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes), Kiff (S1, 1 episode), SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes), The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
Friday, October 6: Bobi Wine: The People's President, Camping Out, Chips Ahoy, Fiddling Around, Inferior Decorator, Old MacDonald Duck, When the Cat's Away, Wyken, Blyken and Nod.
To check the whole October schedule, click here.
