Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In October 2023; Details Here

Filmmaker Milan Luthria is set to make his series directorial debut with 'Sultan of Delhi'. Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray', the series set in the 1960s is produced by Reliance Entertainment. It will be co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

Sultan of Delhi cast: The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

Luthria said 'Sultan of Delhi' traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia (Bhasin) and explores a tale of "greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power."

''Sultan of Delhi' is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamour, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment... I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and 'Sultan of Delhi' is one such beautiful journey and I'm so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life," the director said in a statement.

Release Date: October 13.