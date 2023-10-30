Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In November 2023; Details Here

The third season of hit crime drama 'Aarya', starring Sushmita Sen, is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar in the first week of November.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ramv Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, the new season will see Sen's titular heroine tackling new set of enemies.

"Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honour to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' season three. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her," Sen said in a statement.