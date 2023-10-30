Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In November 2023; Details Here
From Aarya 3 to new episodes of Koffee With Karan, here's what you can watch on this OTT platform in the upcoming month.
Disney+ Hotstar New Releases: Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in the month of November.
The list includes new Hotstar Specials series, 'Aarya 3' featuring Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Apurva', new episodes of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' and more.
New Web Series And Movies On Disney+ Hotstar In November 2023
1. Aarya 3
The third season of hit crime drama 'Aarya', starring Sushmita Sen, is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar in the first week of November.
Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ramv Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, the new season will see Sen's titular heroine tackling new set of enemies.
"Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honour to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' season three. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her," Sen said in a statement.
Aarya Season 3 Release Date
The third season of Aarya will release is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.
Kroorta ke saamne acchai ki shoorta fir ek baar kaayam karne ka samay aa chuka hai. Sherni taiyaar hai. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @DisneyPlusHS #AaryaS3OnHotstar @RamKMadhvani @Amita_Madhvani @EndemolShineIND @OfficalRMFilms #KapilSharmaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/4ZjsYwOZiP— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) October 24, 2023
2. Apurva
Thriller movie 'Apurva', starring Tara Sutaria, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. The upcoming film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of 'Kill' fame and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.
Set in Chambal, 'Apurva' is billed as the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, the makers said in a press release.
'Apurva' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav.
If fierce had a name, it would be Apurva.— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 26, 2023
A fight for survival like no other, watch this wild and gritty tale from Nov 15!#Apurva #ApurvaOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/JOegmyA3v1
3. Koffee With Karan
New Episodes of celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' which premiered on October 26 will stream on Disney+ Hostar in November.
In a statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the new season of 'Koffee With Karan' will be 'edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations'.
In the first episode, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the guests. Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol will feature in the second episode that will release on November 2.
The Unapologetic and the Unassuming, catch the legacy movie stars take to the couch for some scintillating conversations. #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 Episode 2 streams from Thursday 2nd Nov. #KWKS8OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/FQIifm7Lam— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 30, 2023
4. Loki Season 2 New Episodes
Episode 5 and 6 of Tom Hiddleston starter 'Loki 2' will release in November. Marvel Studios’ 'Loki' Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
The TVA has to change.— Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 27, 2023
Episode 4 of #Loki Season 2 is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rLS3Iul9wL
The other shows and movies releasing on the platform are:
Behind the Attraction Season 2 - November 1
Skanda - The Attacker - November 2
Black Cake - November 3
Quiz Lady - November 3
The Santa Clauses - November 8
A Murder at the End of the World - November 16
(With PTI inputs)