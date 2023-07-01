Disney+ Hotstar July Schedule 2023: List Of Web Series And Shows Releasing On OTT Platform
Update your watchlist with the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar web series and movies in July 2023.
Get ready for a month full of entertainment as Disney Plus Hotstar gears up to release new web series and movies in July 2023
The lineup includes movies new episodes of Marvel Studios' 'Secret Invasion', the digital debut of Bollywood actor Kajol in 'The Trial', OTT release of Vidyut Jamwal starrer 'IB 71' and more.
What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar in July 2023
Revenant
This Korean series is a mystery/thriller in which the story revolves around a woman who is possessed by a demon and a man who can see evil spirits. The series unfolds the journey of these two who come together to unveil mysterious deaths surrounding five spirits. Two episodes of the show have been released on Disney+ Hotstar and new episodes will release every Friday and Saturday.
The series features Oh Jung-se, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, Hong Kyung, Yang Hye-ji, Park Ji-young, Kim Hae-sook, Lee Gyu-hoe, Kim Sin-bi, Ye Soo-jung, and Kim Won-hae.
New Episode Release Date: June 30 and July 1
Good Night
This Tamil Film will release on the platform on July 3 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The movie released in theatres on May 12 and received an amazing response from viewers.
The plot of the film, directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran, revolves around the life of an IT worker and her fiance as they navigate their married life, dealing with snoring and childhood difficulties, according to News18.
Secret Invasion
Nick Fury finally returns to protect the Earth from the Skrulls. Apart from this mission, it is a challenge for Fury to function with minimal backup after a long hiatus.
The series revolves around family and loss and stars Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders. New episodes are released every Wednesday.
Secret Invasion New Episode Release Date: July 5
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
This animated series features ten stories by several African creators where a group of characters embark on different adventures in a dystopic fantasy world.
This series is designed in a narrative-like structure and stars Amir Hedaya, Mo Ismail, and Sheila Munyiva, among others.
Release Date: July 5
The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha
According to the official synopsis of this Hotstar special, "Nayonika Sengupta (Kajol) faces a trial by fire when her family gets hit by a scandal. Watch her defend them in life and in the courtroom from July 14."
This show is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role.
The Trial also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan among others.
Release Date: July 14
IB 71
"30 agents, 10 days, and 1 top secret mission that was hidden for 50 years! Witness this incredible true story that made us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. IB 71 a patriotic spy thriller is an untold story based on true events where IB agent Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) is on a top-secret mission to save the nation," according to the synopsis of the movie.
This movie released in theatres on May 12 collected around 23 crores at the box office domestically.
Release Date: July 7
Alongside these, the following shows and movies will be aired on Disney + Hotstar in July 2023:
The Zone Survival Mission (Season 2) Episodes
The Slumber Party