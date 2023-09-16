YashoBhoomi Inauguration: Here Is The Traffic Advisory Issued By Delhi Traffic Police

The advisory stated:

The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India on September 17, 2023. The route from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day. Commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala).

The commuters are advised to take alternate route for: