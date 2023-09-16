YashoBhoomi Inauguration: Here Is The Traffic Advisory Issued By Delhi Traffic Police
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on special traffic arrangements on September 17, 2023
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory on special traffic arrangements on September 17, 2023 in view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC).
In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory." [sic]
Delhi Traffic Police Advisory
The advisory stated:
The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India on September 17, 2023. The route from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day. Commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala).
The commuters are advised to take alternate route for:
Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road.
NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka: Take left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector-23 and can use Road No. 224.
Gurugram from Dwarka: Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli Village and can use Najafgarh Bijwasan Road.
The residents of Dwarka Sub-city and West Delhi: Palam Flyover to reach their destinations.
In order to minimise problems, the general public are advised to plan their journey in advance.
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate phase 1 of IICEC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.
The project is said to have a total area of over 8.9 lakh sq m and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh sq m, it will find its place among the world's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities. The convention centre will have15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. It will have the largest LED media facade in the country.
-with inputs from PTI