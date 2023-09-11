Delhi Police Uses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' To Promote Road Safety
The Delhi Police has taken to X to promote road safety using a photo of Shah Rukh Khan's character in newly released film 'Jawan'.
The New Delhi Police used a picture of Shahrukh Khan's character in newly released Hindi film 'Jawan' to send a message of road safety.
In a post shared on social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter, the Delhi Police wrote, "BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!" [sic]
The video goes on to show some stills from the movie 'Jawan' where Shah Rukh Khan is driving a bike and the next still is him all bandaged. The Delhi Police sought this opportunity to give a message that safe riding with a helmet. Watch video here:
UP Police ropes in 'Jawan'too
In a post shared on social media platform 'X' on September 9, the UP police wrote in Hindi, "Be it young or old, never forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler."
A picture showing Khan's character in the movie and a helmet was also shared in the post. The Khan's character has his head and half of the face covered in bandages.
Jawan Sets Box Office Record With Rs 144.22 crore
Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane action thriller 'Jawan' recorded the highest single day collection ever in India for a Hindi film with Rs 144.22 crore nationwide gross on the third day of its release, the makers said Sunday.
Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.
Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind 'Jawan', shared the India box office collection of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter. 'Jawan' is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.
The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.
