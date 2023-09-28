Delhi Police Asks Google Questions And Challenges It To Answer

In a video posted on X formerly known as Twitter, the Delhi Police asked Google a few questions and wrote, "Hey Google, you have turned 25, but you still don't know the answers to so many questions!" [sic]. The questions asked by Delhi Police are:

Why people use headlights on high beam?

Why some riders use feet instead of brakes?

Why traffic lights do not change on honking?

Why people poke out of car sunroofs?

Why people do not use turn indicators?

The video was a fun way of the Delhi Police to raise traffic awareness among citizens. It was also in tune with the trends on the occasion of Google 25th birthday.