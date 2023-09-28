Delhi Police Asks Google Questions And Challenges It To Answer
On Google's 25th birthday, the Delhi Police asked the company a few questions that it still doesn't have answers to.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday asked a few questions for which Google has no answer. Google, on September 27, 2023 turned 25 years old.
Delhi Police's Question For Google
In a video posted on X formerly known as Twitter, the Delhi Police asked Google a few questions and wrote, "Hey Google, you have turned 25, but you still don't know the answers to so many questions!" [sic]. The questions asked by Delhi Police are:
Why people use headlights on high beam?
Why some riders use feet instead of brakes?
Why traffic lights do not change on honking?
Why people poke out of car sunroofs?
Why people do not use turn indicators?
The video was a fun way of the Delhi Police to raise traffic awareness among citizens. It was also in tune with the trends on the occasion of Google 25th birthday.
Hey @Google, you have turned 25, but you still don't know the answers to so many questions! pic.twitter.com/7Q0TuWoXIY— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 27, 2023
Google celebrates 25 years
Google turned 25 on Wednesday and marked the silver jubilee occasion with a special doodle that depicted the journey of the company from its humble origin in a rented garage in the US to becoming a global search giant. The 25th anniversary doodle also visually portrayed the evolution of the software bellwether's logo over the years.
Visitors to Google's homepage were welcomed with a dynamically changing logo with one of these being 'G25GLE', the numerals 25 being interlooped in a way that it formed the two 'Os' in the company's name.
Google Inc. was officially "born" on September 27, 1998.
-with inputs from PTI