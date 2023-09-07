Dahi Handi 2023: 5 Govinda Pathaks To Watch Out For In Mumbai
Looking for the best Govinda teams to watch out for during Dahi Handi celebrations in 2023? Check out this list of 5 teams
The second day of Janmashtami celebrations are always a great day for revellers who celebrate Dahi Handi. The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated in Mumbai and surrounding cities where groups of boys and girls form human pyramids in a contest to burst the pots hanging high. The aim is to climb atop each other and break the hanging pot. It's a show of strength, strategy, and teamwork.
Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak - Mumbai
The Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team from Jogeshwari, Mumbai reached 9 levels (Thar) and 13.34 m (43.79 ft) in height at TMC school ground, Thane, on August 10, 2012. According to Rupesh Vichare, a member of Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak, the Pathak has successfully mounted 9 layers for more than 20 times since then. He said, " For our 2023 practice session, we have crossed the 9 layers pyramid about 16 times by now."
Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (G.S.B.) Mandal
Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (G.S.B.) Mandal, King's Circle is one of the oldest and most famous Dahi Handi events in Mumbai. It is known for competitive spirit.
Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Lalbaug
Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal in Lalbaug, Mumbai is known for its vibrant and enthusiastic celebrations. It is also a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all over the world. Lalbaug not only attracts people for Ganpati celebrations but also for Dahi Handi festival
Bal Gopal Govinda Utsav - Byculla
The Bal Gopal Govinda Utsav aka Dahi Handi Govinda Pathak based in Byculla has completed a century of celebrations in 2023. This pathak was started by textile mill workers residing in the Lalbaug and Byculla neighbourhoods.
Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan - Thane
MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan participates major Dahi handi celebrations every year. In 2023, it is said that around 300 Govinda teams from across Maharashtra including Mumbai and Thane will participate on September 7. The celebration will be held at the Municipal School Ground in Vartak Nagar, Thane.