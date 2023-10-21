Cyclone Tej To Transform Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Check Route & Live Tracking
IMD said that cyclone Tej is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that cyclone Tej is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday.
The storm is also likely to cross Yemen Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) & Salalah (Oman) around early morning of October 25.
SCS TEJ over SW Arabian Sea about 550 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen).To intensify into VSCS during next 24 hrs. To cross Yemen Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) & Salalah (Oman) around early morning of 25 Oct pic.twitter.com/z3WrSKKbAi— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 21, 2023
At around 2.15 pm on Saturday, Tej was over the south-west Arabian Sea about 550 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen).
Cyclone Tej: Route, Live Tracker And Location
Below is the Cyclone Tej live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 12 hours.
*Windy provides interactive weather forecasting visualization
Will Cyclone Tej Hit Mumbai?
While initial forecast prediction had interpreted the possible cyclonic storm (now called Tej) to be headed towards the western coastline of India and possibly hit Mumbai and other coastal areas of Gujarat, the latest path of the storm shows that it will spare the Indian coastline altogether. As per IMD's latest update Cyclone Tej is heading towards Yemen-Oman coasts and will possibly make landfall on October 25.
What Is Cyclone Tej?
A low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea had developed into a depression resulting in cyclonic storm. The deep depression over southwest Arabian Sea moved west-north westwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 6 hours, i
Tej is very likely to move west northwestwards till October 22, morning, northwestwards thereafter till October 24, morning and then north northwestwards.
It is likely to cross Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around early morning of October 25.
It is likely to head for the Yemen-Oman Coast. As it closes it to the coast, it will weaken because of entrainment, friction and proximity of the coast. But this will happen around late 24th and early 25th October, tentatively. #CycloneTej— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) October 21, 2023
IMD warnings
In the Southwest Arabian Sea, the sea conditions are rough. It is likely to become phenomenal sea condition from October 22 morning to October 23 morning
It is likely to improve gradually becoming very high from October 24 morning and continue till October 25 morning. Thereafter, it would improve gradually.
In the West central Arabian Sea, the sea condition is rough to very rough and it is likely to become high to very high from evening of October 21 It is likely to become phenomenal from October 22 morning and likely to continue till night of October 24. It would improve gradually thereafter becoming very high to high from October 25. Thereafter, it would improve gradually.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into:
Southwest Arabian Sea till 25th October.
Westcentral Arabian Sea till 26th October.
Those out at sea are advised to return to coast.