Cyclone Tej To Transform Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Check Route & Live Tracking

A low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea had developed into a depression resulting in cyclonic storm. The deep depression over southwest Arabian Sea moved west-north westwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 6 hours, i

Tej is very likely to move west northwestwards till October 22, morning, northwestwards thereafter till October 24, morning and then north northwestwards.

It is likely to cross Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around early morning of October 25.