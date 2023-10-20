Cyclone Tej Alert: IMD Issues An Update On Cyclonic Storm; Mumbai Out Of Danger

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21, 2023.

It is likely to move west-northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21, 2023. It is also likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22. It would continue moving north-northwestwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts.