Cyclone Hamoon To Develop In Bay Of Bengal; Check Route And Live Tracking
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha and at many places over the next two days due to Hamoon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression which has formed over the Bay of Bengal may become a low-intensity cyclonic storm by Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
After its formation, the cyclonic storm will be called 'Hamoon', a name given by Iran. It must be noted that currently two cyclonic storms are brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Cyclone Hamoon
The cyclone is currently located in west-central Bay of Bengal after moving northeastwards on October 22 night.
It lies centred around 400 km from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. The IMD's morning bulletin said that it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.
It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression.
Cyclone Hamoon: Route, Live Tracker And Location
Below is the Cyclone Hamoon live tracker map (by windy) which shows the forecast for the next 12 hours.
*Windy provides interactive weather forecasting visualization
Odisha Government Advisory
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality and directed the administration to evacuate people from low-lying areas in the event of heavy rain.
The fisheries and animal resources development department has advised fishermen not to venture into deep seas.
ECMWF latest forecast expects #Invest92B to become a marginal cyclone in the next 24 hrs as expected by IMD & JTWC. Landfall to happen over #Bangladesh border in the next 48 hrs. The upcoming cyclone name is Hamoon.#monsoon2023 #NEM2023 #cyclone #Hamoon pic.twitter.com/cndaiTlafK— Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) October 23, 2023
Odisha Weather Report
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Odisha on Monday and at many places over the next two days.
The weather department said that light to moderate rainfall would occur at a few places in northern and southern coastal districts, besides Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.
Keeping in view of the weather conditions, Durga Puja organisers are preparing for possible rain and wind during the festivities.