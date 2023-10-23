Cyclone Hamoon To Develop In Bay Of Bengal; Check Route And Live Tracking

The cyclone is currently located in west-central Bay of Bengal after moving northeastwards on October 22 night.

It lies centred around 400 km from Odisha's Paradip and 550 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. The IMD's morning bulletin said that it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around October 25 evening as a deep depression.