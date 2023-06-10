Cyclone Biparjoy To Make Landfall On June 15: To Intensify Into An Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm

The very severe Cyclone Biparjoy will likely intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and will hit the Pakistan coast around the evening of June 15, 2023.

At 20:30 IST on June 10, VSCS Biparjoy laid centered near latitude 17.3N and longitude 67.3E, about 600 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 540 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 840 km south of Karachi.

It will continue to move nearly northwards and reach the Pakistan coast by the evening of June 15.