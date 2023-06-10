Cyclone Biparjoy To Make Landfall On June 15: To Intensify Into An Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm
As per the latest update by IMD, the very severe cyclonic storm is now moving northwestwards and could make landfall in Pakistan.
The very severe Cyclone Biparjoy will likely intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and will hit the Pakistan coast around the evening of June 15, 2023.
At 20:30 IST on June 10, VSCS Biparjoy laid centered near latitude 17.3N and longitude 67.3E, about 600 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 540 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 840 km south of Karachi.
It will continue to move nearly northwards and reach the Pakistan coast by the evening of June 15.
VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 2030IST of today, near latitude 17.3N and longitude 67.3E, about 600 km WSW of Mumbai, 540 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 840 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely to reach near Pakistan coast around evening of 15th June, 2023. pic.twitter.com/If9ScE1RTw— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy Forecast Track And Intensity
The table shows the predicted progress of Cyclone Biparjoy along with sustained wind speed and category of cyclonic disturbance every 12 hours till June 16
Heavy Rainfall Alert For These Places
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in many areas of the country.
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days and over Lakshadweep during the next 2 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar islands during June 9-11, over Sikkim on June 9-10 June. And very heavy rainfall is predicted in the same regions from June 11-13.
Very Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on June 9 and Assam & Meghalaya on June 12-13.
Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during the next 5 days and over Manipur & Mizoram on June 10-12.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North East India during the next 5 days.