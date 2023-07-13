CUET UG 2023 Result To Be Declared On July 17 On cuet.samarth.ac.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said that it will release the CUET results for 2023 will be released on July 17, 2023, on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their CUET application number and date of birth.
The CUET results 2023 will also include the candidate's percentile score, which will be used for admission to various central universities. The date of CUET results 2023 was announced by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. He said that they want the results to be error-free. Kumar reiterated that the administering the CUET-UG results is comples as 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh.
CUET-UG results to be announced by July 17: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023
CUET UG 2023: Answer Key
Candidates were allowed to challenge the CUET UG answer keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. The NTA is now processing all this data and finalising the results. More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 percent increase from its first edition last year.
The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications. Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year.