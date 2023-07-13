CUET UG 2023 Result To Be Declared On July 17 On cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates were allowed to challenge the CUET UG answer keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. The NTA is now processing all this data and finalising the results. More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 percent increase from its first edition last year.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications. Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year.