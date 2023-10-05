Cricket World Cup 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Start Of ODI WC In India; Check Here

The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday and Google Doodle is celebrating the opening day of the mega tournament in India.

The Google Doodle shows two animated ducks running between the wickets in a stadium. Clicking on the Doodle will redirect users to the Cricket World Cup page on the search engine.

"Today’s Doodle celebrates the opening day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This year, it is India’s turn to host the quadrennial flagship tournament — the 13th edition since its start in 1975. Ten national squads are set to compete for the first place trophy," Google said in the description.

45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be participating.