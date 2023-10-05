Cricket World Cup 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Start Of ODI WC In India; Check Here
Clicking on the Doodle will redirect users to the Cricket World Cup page on the search engine.
The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday and Google Doodle is celebrating the opening day of the mega tournament in India.
The Google Doodle shows two animated ducks running between the wickets in a stadium. Clicking on the Doodle will redirect users to the Cricket World Cup page on the search engine.
"Today’s Doodle celebrates the opening day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This year, it is India’s turn to host the quadrennial flagship tournament — the 13th edition since its start in 1975. Ten national squads are set to compete for the first place trophy," Google said in the description.
45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be participating.
Only four teams will progress to the knockout stage, which consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final in Ahmedabad. The tournament will be played all across India, at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.
"The first match takes place today - between 2019’s returning champions, England and runners-up, New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Good luck to all the teams!" the description added.
Take a look at today's Google Doodle below:
In their tournament opener, New Zealand will be without the services of pacer Tim Southee and regular captain Kane Williamson.
On the other hand, England are doubtful about the availability of their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, according to the ICC.
"Yeah I guess any team that doesn't have Kane in it is obviously...we'd certainly be better off having him," Latham said.
"But I think from our point of view for him to be here, to be at the World Cup is a testament to, I think the work that he's put on over the last four to five months to be where he is," he added.