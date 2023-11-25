Constitution Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And How To Register For Online Constitution Quiz
Constitution Day serves as a reminder that the strength of India lies in its commitment to constitutional principles.
Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in India on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
Constitution Day 2023: History
On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950.
On November 19, 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the November 26 every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote Constitution values among citizens.
Constitution Day 2023: Significance
Constitution Day is significant as it reinforces civic values, educate citizens about their constitutional rights and promotes a deeper understanding of the democratic principles that guide the nation.
Constitution Day serves as a reminder that the strength of India lies in its commitment to constitutional principles and the continuous pursuit of a just and inclusive society.
Let's celebrate our democracy with enthusiasm! Join the Bharat- Loktantra ki Janani Quiz & Online Reading of the Preamble. Embrace the spirit of âJan Bhagidariâ, as together, we uphold the values that shape our great nation. Participate: https://t.co/dMODWu1utg #SamvidhanDiwas pic.twitter.com/9DDaB4bcrl— à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤²à¤¯ M/O Parliamentary Affairs (@mpa_india) November 24, 2023
Constitution Day 2023: How To Register For Online Constitution Quiz
To commemorate Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has invited all to participate in the Constitution Quiz and online reading of the Preamble.
The Ministry has made two web portals operational to ensure Maximum 'Jan Bhagidari'. Here's how you can register for the Bharat - Loktantra ki Janani quiz and get a certificate:
Step 1: Click on https://constitutionquiz.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on Get Started
Step 3: Enter your details such as Name, Mobile Number, Email, Gender, Country and State
Step 4: Start Quiz Competition.
Step 4: Take the quiz and then download Your Certificate.
To commemorate #SamvidhanDiwas (Constitution Day), @mpa_india invites all to participate in the Constitution Quiz and Online Reading of the Preamble— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2023
â¡ï¸ Web portal for âOnline Reading of the Preamble to the Constitutionâ in 22 Official Languages and Englishâ¦ pic.twitter.com/kgEuhia35v
Online Reading Of The Preamble To The Constitution
The website for the online reading of the Preamble to the Constitution is in 22 Official Languages and English.
Step 1: Click on https://readpreamble.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the button below that says, "Read The Preamble To The Constitution."
Step 3: Enter Basic details like Name, Mobile number, Email and Language.
Step 4: Read the Preamble and Download the certificate.
These portals are accessible to everybody and anyone can participate and get a Certificate of participation.
The certificates so generated may be posted on social media platforms by using #SamvidhanDiwas.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher educational institutions to make the students aware of Constitution Day 2023 and encourage them to participate in the events arranged as part of it.