Children's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations And More
Hailed as Chacha (uncle) Nehru by children, his birthday on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day. Know more
Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas' is celebrated across India every year on November 14. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.
Children's Day in other parts of the world is celebrated on November 20 each year. World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide and improving children's welfare.
Children's Day 2023: History
Children's Day celebrations in India started from the year 1964. According to a report in NDTV, initially, it was celebrated on November 20 in accordance with the Universal Children's Day declared by the United Nations but after the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament and November 14 was marked as Children's Day to honour his legacy.
Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly known as "Chacha Nehru" or "Uncle Nehru" by children. His deep interest in their welfare, education and overall development led to the establishment of various educational institutions and policies focused on children's growth in India.
Children's Day 2023: Significance
Children's Day in India is significant because it serves as a reminder of the importance of child welfare and the need to ensure their rights are protected. This day emphasises the need for proper educational facilities and learning environments for children, regardless of their socio-economic background.
This is a day to make children feel special. Celebrating Children's Day on Nehru's birthday is a tribute to his commitment to child welfare and education.
How To Celebrate Children's Day 2023
Here are a few ways how you can celebrate Children's Day with your kids:
Dedicate the day to spending quality time with your children. Engage in activities they love, whether it is playing games, going for a walk or simply chatting about their interests.
Surprise your children with gifts, but also consider non-material presents like a day out at their favourite park or a visit to a museum or zoo.
Involve them in educational activities that are also fun, such as science experiments at home, DIY crafts or a storytelling session.
Provide materials for drawing, painting or crafting. Celebrate their creativity by displaying their artwork prominently at home.
Use this day to discuss important values like kindness, empathy, and respect. Share stories that embody these values.
Let your children make some decisions on how they would like to spend the day. It could be choosing a meal or picking a movie to watch together.