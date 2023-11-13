Children's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations And More

Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas' is celebrated across India every year on November 14. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Children's Day in other parts of the world is celebrated on November 20 each year. World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide and improving children's welfare.